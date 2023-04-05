5 Things to do in Will County: Fun Easter events for the entire family

1. Earth Day Safari: People of all ages can enjoy an “Earth Day Safari” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, through April 30, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. Pick up an adventure pack at the nature center and explore the preserve using official safari gear, including a backpack, safari hats, binoculars, critter containers, magnifying lenses, journals and reference books. Free, all ages. For more information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

2. Journey through the Stations of the Cross: Take a self-guided, 20-minute journey through the Stations of the Cross from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at New Life Church, 500 Gougar Road, New Lenox. For the audio version, bring headphones that will connect to your smart device.

3. Easter Egg Hunt: Toddlers through children in fourth grade are invited to hunt for Easter eggs at 10 a.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church of New Lenox grounds, 339 W. Haven Ave. in New Lenox. Children will hunt for eggs according to age groups. In case of rain, the hunt will be held inside the church. For more information, call 815-485-8271.

4. Easter Party at Francis Field: The Francis Field Youth Foundation will host the Easter event for children up to age 12. The event will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 801 E. Francis Road, New Lenox. Features include an egg hunt (bring your own baskets), crafts, concessions, raffles and photos with the Easter bunny (bring your own cameras). Bring a non-perishable food donation for the New Lenox Food Pantry or a dog food item for donation to Cache Creek Animal Rescue who will present with dogs to adopt. $5 cash admission will be collected per car.

5. Egg-stravaganza: Come out to an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Table Joliet, 1451 Black Road, Joliet. Children in fifth grade or younger can participate. More than 5,000 eggs will be hidden in plain sight at EGG-stravaganza.

