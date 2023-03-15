5 Things to do in Will County: 5 ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

1. Corned Beef Dinner and Fish Fry: Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council #4400 will host a “Corned Beef Dinner & Fish Fry on Saturday. The fish fry will be served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The corned beef dinner will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $8 for children age 12 and under. Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council #4400 is located at 1813 East Cass St. in Joliet. For more information, email kc4400@yahoo.com or call 815-723-3827.

2. St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: Anthony’s Restaurant and Pub will host a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration from 10 a.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday at 3151 Voyager Land in Joliet. Features include music (traditional Irish hits and modern tunes), themed menu (including green beer, corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, and other classic Irish dishes), and games and activities including a green-themed photo booth (wear your best green outfit), trivia and pot of gold scavenger hunt. For more information, call 815-254-2315 or visit anthonysjoliet.com.

3. “A Gnome and A Leprechaun Walk Into A Bar:” The Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre will host performances of a “A Gnomes and a Leprechaun walk into a Bar” at 8 p.m. Friday and Sunday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet. Blue comedy play for ages 18 and up revolves around the gnomes and leprechauns arguing over who has the right to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The lobby opens at 7 p.m. so patrons can visit the Shamrock Snack Shack, Wee Treasures Gift Shop and Tavern on the Bricks (ages 21 and up only). Tickets are $5 for the 90-minute show (plus intermission) and available at the door or in advance by calling the office at 815-724-3761 or visiting bicentennialpark.org. There is no extra fee to purchase tickets online.

4. St. Patrick’s Day Party: The Studio in Lockport will host a St. Patrick’s Day party at 8 p.m. Friday at 900 S. State St. Lockport. The Simple Remedy full band will perform. The Shack BBQ, Wings & Burgers in Lockport will have a pop-up with food. Also, craft beer, wine, cocktails, martinis and bourbon for pairings. For more information, visit studiolockport.com.

5. Shamrock Search: The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host a free shamrock-themed search event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, through March 31 at Hidden Oaks Nature Center, 419 Trout Farm Road in Bolingbrook. Stop by the front desk to pick up a green question card. Shamrock answers are hidden all over the nature center campus. When done, return to the front desk and pick up a small prize if the answers are correct. Free. All ages. Registration not required. For information, call 815-722-4121 or go to reconnectwithnature.org.

