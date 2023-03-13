Gnomes and leprechauns take Joliet stage in time for St. Patrick’s Day

Enjoy a few laughs and some good Irish fun this weekend when Joliet’s favorite gnomes and leprechauns return to the stage to drink a few beers and throw a few taunts for the age 18 and up show.

But prepared to help settle their arguments and sing a few songs.

Performances of “A Gnome and A Leprechaun Walk Into A Bar” are scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet.

Audiences familiar with Bicentennial Park’s “Drunk’n Gnome” or “Festival of Gnomes” in December will recognize reoccurring characters and references. But it’s not necessary to be a “gnome” devotee to enjoy this “blue humor” of a show.

Lori Carmine, park director, said the story revolves around the gnomes and leprechauns arguing over who has the right to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

“The drunk gnomes believe it’s them because they’re obviously doing a lot of drinking,” Carmine said. “The leprechauns are fighting for their longstanding traditions.”

Carmine said gnomes and leprechauns are evenly represented onstage (Carmine herself is a leprechaun) and that a “special guest” will help the audience decide the winner, if that’s even possible.

“We think everyone wins,” Carmine said.

Carmine said anyone in the audience who’s part of the decision-making process might receive a novelty treat or two.

“Such as a handful of Lucky Charms,” Carmine said.

The lobby opens at 7 p.m. so patrons can visit the Shamrock Snack Shack, Wee Treasures Gift Shop and Tavern on the Bricks.

The Shamrock Snack Shop will offer corned beef sliders, brats, chips, popcorn and candy for sale. The Wee Treasures gift shop will sell gnome hats and leprechaun hat buckles so audience members can show support for their favorite team. Funny pins, souvenir wine glasses and Irish-themed gifts by local artisans will also be available for purchase.

Anyone age 21 and up may visit the Tavern on the Bricks, which will feature Guinness beer, Gnome’s Gold (vodka and lemonade) and Irish Dew (Jameson’s whiskey and Mountain Dew), along with other beverages.

“Audience members are encouraged to leprechaun wisely, so they get gnome safely,” according to a news release from Bicentennial Park.

Tickets are $5 for the 90-minute show (plus intermission) and available at the door or in advance by calling the office at 815-724-3761 or visiting bicentennialpark.org. There is no extra fee to purchase tickets online.

At a glance

* Blue comedy with audience participation

* Age 18 and up (age 21 and up to visit Tavern on the Bricks)

* Food at Shamrock Snack Shop

* Hats buckles and more at The Wee Treasures gift shop

* Tickets just $5

IF YOU GO

* WHAT: “A Gnome and A Leprechaun Walk Into A Bar”

* WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

* WHERE: Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet

* TICKETS: $5. Purchase at the door or in advance by calling the office at 815-724-3761 or visiting bicentennialpark.org.