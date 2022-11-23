Festival of Gnomes is Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 and Drunk’n Gnome is Dec.

The 46th Festival of the Gnomes, a live 90-minute show for all ages, will be 2 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre.

The following week, the Joliet park and theater will host the 7th “The Drunk’n Gnome” at 8 p.m. Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. The show is for adults ages 18 and up.

The “Festival of Gnomes” all-age cast will show the audience of the gnomes’ good works for man and nature, how they outsmart the Snotgurgle troll and where they find the true meaning of the giving, holiday season.

“The Drunk’n Gnome” tells the story of the gnomes’ exploration of the meaning of Christmas after their watering hole gets a commercial makeover. The audience will learn gnomes and humans share similar problems in the 21st century (drinking, divorce and divas, according to Bicentennial Park) and they may share some of their stories at “The Drunk’n Gnome Tavern.”

According to Bicentennial Park, “The Drunk’n Gnome” show has a Gnomeland rating of “T” (for troll) g for language and subject matter.

Lobby doors for the 46th Festival of the Gnomes open 1 p.m. for the Gnome Gift Shop, Cookie Factory and “Tavern on the Bricks.”

First year at the festival? Be sure to get a gnome cap.

Returning? Get a free tassel sewn to the cap to commemorate another gnome year.

Lobby doors and “Tavern on the Bricks” for “The Drunk’n Gnome” open 7 p.m. “Tavern on the Bricks” is also open during intermission.

Goofy ornaments and a chance to win a one-of-a-kind drunk’n gnome creation are available in the “Gnomemade Gift Shop.”

At the show’s conclusion, the gnomes will lead the audience in singing the now classic “Drunk’n Gnome” theme song.

Tickets are $5 each for the 46th Festival of the Gnomes and $5 each for “The Drunk’n Gnome.”

The Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre is located at 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet.

Parking is free in and around the park, with additional parking lots south of Jefferson Street. Despite Jefferson Street bridge being under repair, Bicentennial Par’s main entrance off Jefferson Street is still accessible.

For tickets and more information for both events, visit https://www.bicentennialpark.org/upcomingevents/

Tickets are also available at the park office and at the door until sold out. For more information, call 815-724-3761 or email bipark@joliet.gov.