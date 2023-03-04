5 Things to do in Will County: Antiques and Collectibles grand opening at the Encore Shop of Silver Cross Hospital

1) Register by March 2 for “RejuveNate Plants,” a paint and plant wellness class from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet. Join Ashley Searing, founder of RejuveNate Plants and Wellness in Crest Hill, to learn how plants and creative therapy influence and benefit mental health. Participants will paint a planter pot and then place a plant in it to take home. All materials will be provided. Ages 16 or older; $5 per person. To register, call 815-727-8700 or visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

2) “Beyond Representation: Seeking New Forms” is an exhibit at Lewis University’s Brent and Jean Wadsworth Family Gallery available for viewing through March 16. This show features the new forms of abstract expression that artists Ben Dallas, Sally Havlis, Burleigh Kronquist and Jenny Roberts have developed. The exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For information, email Natalie Swain, art gallery coordinator, at swainna@lewisu.edu.

5 Things To Do

3) Antiques and Collectibles Grand Opening at the Encore Shop of Silver Cross Hospital will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Vintage and antique items include extensive selection of salt and pepper shakers, dishes and glassware, linens, purses, hats, jewelry, handkerchiefs, fur coats, motorcycle T-shirts and jackets, clothing, art and home decorations, and antique storage chest. Cash and credit cards accepted. All proceeds benefit Silver Cross Hospital. The Encore Shop of Silver Cross Hospital is located in the business center, 710 Cedar Crossings Drive, New Lenox. Shuttle buses are available from the hospital. For information, call 815-300-7642.

4) The Rebel Eves will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Chicago Street Pub Music, Food, & Beer, 75 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. Rebel Eves is comprised of three Michigan-bred, award-winning songwriters, Katie Pederson, Grace Theisen and Jilian Linklater that write, tour and three-part harmonize across the U.S. Shows are filled with vulnerability, laughter and original songs to leave guests feeling connected, hopeful and inspired. For information, visit therebeleves.com and chicagost.com.

5) The First United Methodist Men’s Club will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church of Wilmington, 401 E. Kahler Road. Spaghetti, homemade desserts will be served. Carryouts available. There is no set ticket price, free will offering only.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.