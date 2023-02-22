5 Things to do in Will County: Enjoy comedy on Saturday in New Lenox and help 4 animal rescues.

1) The Rialto Square Theatre will show “Casablanca” at 7 p.m. Thursday. General admission tickets are $5 each. Purchase tickets at the Rialto Square Theatre box office in advance or the day of the event. Tickets are not available online. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6 p.m. An organ concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. Bar and concessions available. The Rialto Square Theatre is located at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For information, visit RialtoSquare.com/movies or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

2) Come out to a free Black History Month Showcase on Friday at Plainfield South High School auditorium, 7800 W. Caton Farm Road, Plainfield. The fourth annual event will feature District 202 students celebrating Black history through dance, song, poetry and art. The Plainfield South High School Black Student Association is hosting the showcase. Doors open 5:30 p.m. The event begins at 6 p.m.

5 Things To Do

3) The Alleluia Quartet will perform a free concert in four-part harmony at 7 p.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church of New Lenox, 339 West Haven Ave. in New Lenox. The quartet, which has perfumed for 35 years in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, includes traditional, contemporary, gospel and country Christian songs. Free will offerings to benefit the church’s Potato Drop Project. For more information, visit umcnl.com.

4) Support four local rescues at “Comedy for the Critters” from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Harry E. Anderson VFW Post 9545, 323 Old Hickory Road, New Lenox. WGN’s Mike Toomey will host the event. Tim Benker and Nick Gaza will provide comedy. Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets are $30. Food and cash bar available. Raffles. Proceeds will benefit Hopeful Tail Animal Rescue in Joliet, Will County Humane Society in Shorewood, South Suburban Humane Society of Matteson and Illinois Horse Rescue of Will County in Peotone. Purchase tickets through the rescues and the VFW bar during business hours or by contacting Kathy Connolly at 815-325-9501.

[ ‘Comedy for the Critters’ benefits animal rescues in Will, Cook counties ]

5) Croatian artist Ana Žanić is displaying her watercolor exhibit “Arcadia” through Friday, March 3 in the Laura A. Sprague Art Gallery on the main campus at Joliet Junior College. Žanić was born and educated in Croatia, where she earned a Master of Fine Arts in 2002 from the Academy of Fine Arts, University of Zagreb, in 2002. She’s lived in the U.S. since 2003. For more information, visit jjc.edu/art-exhibition-arcadia-ana-zanic.

