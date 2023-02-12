‘Comedy for the Critters’ benefits animal rescues in Will, Cook counties

Who’s the “hero” of the upcoming “Comedy for the Critters” fundraiser?

Mike Toomey, WGN Morning News announcer, gives hero status to Kathy Connolly, active member of the Harry E. Anderson VFW Post 9545 auxiliary and the event’s coordinator.

Connolly insists the hero is Toomey, who will emcee the show – again.

The real winners of the Feb. 25 event at the VFW are the animals in four rescues who will benefit from the fundraiser’s proceeds: Hopeful Tail Animal Rescue in Joliet, Will County Humane Society in Shorewood, South Suburban Humane Society of Matteson and Illinois Horse Rescue of Will County in Peotone.

“Comedy for the Critters” will be held 7 p.m. Feb. 25, at the VFW, 323 Old Hickory Road. in New Lenox. The event features comedy by Tim Benker and Nick Gaze, food, raffles and a cash bar.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through the rescues and the VFW bar during business hours or by contacting Connolly at 815-325-9501.

Cassidy, a 2-year-old terrier mix and mother of eight puppies, poses for the camera at Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue in Joliet on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Hopeful Tails is one of four animal rescues that will benefit from the "Comedy for the Critters" fundraiser on Feb. 25. (Denise Unland)

Toomey said he emcees the event because it’s “close to home, close to my heart” and always attracts a crowd.

He’s also a “big fan” of animal rescue – that’s how he’s acquired his dogs through the years – including his most recent dog, Gracie, an 8-year-old, 27-pound terrier mix.

But Toomey said Connolly deserves a huge shoutout for making “Comedy for the Critters” a success.

“She’s very spirited and passionate about this,” Toomey said.

Connolly said she started coordinating “Comedy for the Critters” when the previous coordinator couldn’t do it any longer.

“I had the very first one two weeks before the world shut down, before COVID,” Connolly said. “And I made $4,500 that time.”

One way Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue in Joliet raises funds is by selling products, some of which are seen on Feb. 9. Hopeful Tails is one of four animal rescues that will benefit from the "Comedy for the Critters" fundraiser on Feb. 25. (Denise Unland)

Connolly didn’t host another “Comedy for the Critters” until 2022, due to the pandemic. That event netted $9,500, which was divided among four shelters, she said.

“This year is going to be better,” Connolly said. “I raised the ticket price by $5 – cash only. I’ve got a lot more baskets and donations to be able to give away to run the raffle. We did a 50/50 last year and the person who won walked away with 800 bucks. But Mike Toomey is the hero.”

Why does Connolly do this?

“Because I have seven dogs and one of them is a foster dog,” Connelly said. “Because the shelters are full and overflowing. And because I’m a dog lover. And I’m a horse lover. And the shelters are struggling big time.”

‘I think everyone expects rescues to take on and fix everything’

Rhonda Gentile-Colon, director of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue of Joliet, said on Thursday she hopes her building-based nonprofit will make its 10th anniversary on Oct. 30, since it’s struggling on so many levels – and yet Hopeful Tails is not alone.

She estimated that 30% of animal rescues in Illinois “will close their doors this year,” she said.

Rhonda Gentile-Colon, director of the building-based, Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue of Joliet, talks about the challenges of running a rescue on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Hopeful Tails is one of four animal rescues that will benefit from the "Comedy for the Critters" fundraiser on Feb. 25. (Denise Unland)

Gentile-Colon said Hopeful Tails lost the space they’d rented since 2014 in June and now pay more in rent. The rescue’s staff has gone from 27 to nine, good volunteers are scarce, and adoptions are down, Gentile-Colon said.

So, Hopeful Tails now accepts less dogs.

Gentile-Colon said Hopeful Tails typically cared for 100 dogs at one time before the pandemic. Now they care for 50 and are “more picky” about the dogs they accept, Colon-Gentle said.

“I think everyone expects rescues to take on and fix everything,” Gentile-Colon said. “We wish we could. But we can’t.”

Through the years, Hopeful Tails has cared for seven three-legged dogs, 200 who tested positive for heartworm, and dogs with rare diseases, Gentile-Colon said.

Hopeful Tails doesn’t receive federal or state money, she said. It relies solely on fundraisers, selling products and donations – but there’s only so many times the rescue can ask the community for money, Gentile-Colon said.

One way Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue in Joliet raises funds is by hosting a monthly Bingo event at its building, which is seen on Feb. 9. Hopeful Tails is one of four animal rescues that will benefit from the "Comedy for the Critters" fundraiser on Feb. 25. (Denise Unland)

On the other hand, Hopeful Tails supports the community by giving away their surplus dog food for free (their dog food is donated, Gentile-Colon said), offering low-cost vaccine clinics and hosting creative fundraisers the community will enjoy, Colon-Gentle said.

“We’re community-based, so we try to be here for the community,” Colon-Gentle said.

But Hopeful Tails still needs to pay its staff, rent and utilities, veterinary bills, liability insurance, vaccines, and insurance, gas and upkeep for the rescue’s van, Gentile-Colon said.

“I’m struggling; I’m not going to lie,” Colon-Gentile said. “I’m Irish. I’m pigheaded. I’m not going down without a fight.”