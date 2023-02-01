5 Things to do in Will County: bring the family to ‘Winterfest’ in Bolingbrook

1) Hidden Oaks Nature Center is hosting a free, all-age coloring contest through 4 p.m. Feb. 26. Stop by the nature center during business hours to color an oak tree. Nature center staff will vote on the top three coloring creations to win a stuffed animal surprise. Winners will be notified during the second week of March. Registration not required. Hidden Oaks Nature Center is located at 419 Trout Farm Road, Bolingbrook. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 815-722-4121 or visit reconnectwithnature.org.

2) The Bolingbrook Park District will hold “Winterfest” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bolingbrook Park District’s Annerino Community Center, 201 Recreation Dr, Bolingbrook. Sponsored by AdventHealth Bolingbrook, the family friendly event includes snow painting, snowball slingshot, snowshoeing, family challenges, giant games, fire pit with s’mores, family photo station and a bookmobile and other Fountaindale Public Library sponsored activities. For more information, visit bolingbrookparks.org/winterfest.

5 Things To Do

3) The Kiwanis Club of Plainfield will hold a Streets Stroll from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Plainfield. Gather 16 different treats and enjoy homemade hot cocoa at The Plainfield Inn. Tickets are $25. For tickets and more information, visit eventbrite.com.

4) MorningStar Mission will host the “Great Meatloaf Cookoff” from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Double “J” Sports Bar, 1001 Essington Road, Joliet. $10 to enter the meatloaf contest and $5 to eat. Proceeds benefit MorningStar Mission. To register and for more information, contact Kelsey Teegen at 815-722-5780 or directorofdevelopment@morningstarmission.org. For more information, visit morningstarmission.org.

5) An opening reception for solo art exhibition at Gallery Seven will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Kathryn Claahsen will display her works at the gallery through Feb. 26. Drinks and refreshments will be provided at the reception. Gallery Seven is located inside The Gaylord Building, 200 W. 8th St. Ste 200, Lockport. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit Kathryn Claahsen Art Studio on Facebook and galleryseven.net.

