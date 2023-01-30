Register your team now for JTHS Foundation annual trivia event

The Joliet Township High School Foundation invites will host its 17th annual trivia event March 12, at 176 West Banquets, 1100 NE Frontage Road in Joliet.

“Trivia is still extremely popular,” Mark Turk, foundation president, said. “We have people that start asking me in the fall what the subject matter is going to be because they want to study up over the winter.”

Doors open at 2 p.m. Trivia begins at 3 p.m. Reservations are $200 per team of 10 and the event typically attracts 400 people, from high school age to people in their 90s, Turk said.

“There are still tables available now,” Turk said. “But, they do go quickly…we like to have all reservations in by March 5. It makes it easier.”

This year’s theme, “Television Memories” and will cover “old and new television,” Turk said. The event will include 10 rounds of questions. During the first eight rounds, teams may buy a mulligan per round, he said.

“If your table does not know the answer, you can spend $5 and get that answer for free,” Turk said.

However, no outside help is allowed, Turk said. Participants may not glean answers from electronics, such as their phones, watches, tablets or Fitbits, he said.

“If you get caught, you’ll be asked to leave,” Turk said.

Turk said three “very competitive” groups attend every year. The groups are from the city of Joliet, the Joliet Public Library and the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate. He said that some people “are really into trivia and really into our event and they take it really very seriously.”

Teams may dress and decorate their table according to the Trivia Rewind theme, the release said.

The teams that place first and second, as well as teams with the best-themed table décor and costumes, receive cash prizes, Turk said.

Only light snacks and desserts may be brought to event, Turk said. Major food items, such as sandwiches, pizza and beverages may be purchased at the event, he said.

All proceeds benefit the JTHS Foundation, Turk said. The foundation’s mission is to provide educational grants and scholarships to students and staff, according to a news release from Joliet Township High School District 204.

The foundation also supplements the principal’s emergency fund and provides funds for at-need summer school and Advance Placement testing, Turk said.

“We probably spend about $90,000 a year,” Turk said. “We also have a golf outing in June. And we’re blessed with an endowment that people have donated to us that supplies us with dividends and interest to use.”

To reserve a table, visit jthsfoundation.org or contact Turk at mlturk05@comcast.net or 815-922-4065.

The JTHS Foundation is a licensed 501(3)c charity serving the students and staff of Joliet Township High School District for more than 25 years, according to District 204.