January 19, 2023
5 Things to do in Will County: Cheap Trick’s lead guitarist Rick Nielson will light giant guitar in downtown Joliet

The public is invited to the 30-minute ceremony

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

A squirrel chews on an acorn in Dillehay Park in Mt. Morris following Tuesday morning's snow storm. About few inches of snow fell acoss the region with most of it melting by mid-day. Wild Birds in Joliet will host an in-store presentation on Saturday on ways to manage squirrels while enjoying bird feeding. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

1) Cheap Trick’s lead guitarist Rick Nielson will “flip the switch” that will light up a 24-foot handmade guitar sculpture on top of the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in downtown Joliet at 5 p.m. Friday at 9 W. Cass St. in Joliet. The public is invited to the 30-minute ceremony. For more information about the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66, visit roadtorock.org.

2) Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue will host an open viewing of its dogs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at its shelter, 2303 Oak Leaf St. in Joliet. No appointment needed. For more information, visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. Read more about each dog at tinyurl.com/Hopeful-Tails-Adoptions.

3) The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a “Make a Snowflake” event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Create a snowflake to take home with this free, self-guided craft for all ages. Samples and supplies will be provided. For more information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

4) Wild Birds unlimited is present “Squirrels: Feed them or Defeat them” at 3:30 p.m. at 1149 Essington Road, Joliet. This in-store presentation will cover how to enjoy bird feeding while managing squirrels. Attendees will receive a $5 “bird buck” coupon. A live recording of the presentation will be on the store’s Facebook page for those who can’t attend. For more information, call 815-744-3800.

5) The Rialto Square Theatre will host its annual wedding expo noon to 3 pm. Sunday. Vendors will provide information on wedding-related services, Chicago-area venue and resources for wedding planning. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. The Rialto Square Theatre is located at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and more information, visit rialtosquare.com/event/wedding-expo.

