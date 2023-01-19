5 Things to do in Will County: Cheap Trick’s lead guitarist Rick Nielson will light giant guitar in downtown Joliet

1) Cheap Trick’s lead guitarist Rick Nielson will “flip the switch” that will light up a 24-foot handmade guitar sculpture on top of the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in downtown Joliet at 5 p.m. Friday at 9 W. Cass St. in Joliet. The public is invited to the 30-minute ceremony. For more information about the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66, visit roadtorock.org.

2) Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue will host an open viewing of its dogs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at its shelter, 2303 Oak Leaf St. in Joliet. No appointment needed. For more information, visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. Read more about each dog at tinyurl.com/Hopeful-Tails-Adoptions.

3) The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a “Make a Snowflake” event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Create a snowflake to take home with this free, self-guided craft for all ages. Samples and supplies will be provided. For more information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

4) Wild Birds unlimited is present “Squirrels: Feed them or Defeat them” at 3:30 p.m. at 1149 Essington Road, Joliet. This in-store presentation will cover how to enjoy bird feeding while managing squirrels. Attendees will receive a $5 “bird buck” coupon. A live recording of the presentation will be on the store’s Facebook page for those who can’t attend. For more information, call 815-744-3800.

5) The Rialto Square Theatre will host its annual wedding expo noon to 3 pm. Sunday. Vendors will provide information on wedding-related services, Chicago-area venue and resources for wedding planning. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. The Rialto Square Theatre is located at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and more information, visit rialtosquare.com/event/wedding-expo.

