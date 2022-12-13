Tim Placher’s music show heading to Wilmington historic theater, benefitting charity

A Wilmington theater that hasn’t seen a live show in 20 years is hosting a Christmas one Saturday, with part of the evening’s proceeds benefitting a local charity.
Tim Placher of Joliet is bringing more than 20 area musicians, performers and touring friends to the MAR Theatre in Wilmington for a “A Merry MAR-y Christmas Show!”. Doors open 6 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m.
“I was at a concert here 18 years ago, and they’ve not done much with live music here since,” Placher said. “It’s a fun opportunity to try to bring music back to this really nice historical theater.”
Attendees will hear a range of Christmas music, from Frank Sinatra to The Carpenters, the Ramones and Run-DMC. The show is family-friendly and even Santa will make an appearance, Placher said.
“We’ll take up a collection and give all of the profits, beyond what the musicians are paid, to the Kuzma Care Cottage,” Placher said.
The Kuzma Care Cottage is a Wilmington charity that provides food – and occasionally emergency shelter and assistance for rent electricity, gas and water utility bills – to people in need in the 60481 zip code, according to the Kuzma Care Cottage website.
Placher has hosted collaborative music events that showcase local talent since 2017. This past summer, Placher hosted a “Porch and Park Music Fest” at the former University of St. Francis Motherhouse (which now houses USF offices) and the porches of three homes in Joliet’s Cathedral of St. Raymond neighborhood.
A mutual friend connected Placher and Bob Soto, who bought the MAR Theatre in March.
Soto, who said he owns Joliet Tents and other commercial property, was also interested in the MAR theater when he learned it was for sale because he likes historic buidings.
“So I came down to look at it,” Soto said. “It had reminded me of a mini Rialto. Although I had driven by it many times, I had never seen a movie in it or knew it was still operating.”
But the MAR Theatre, built in 1937, is still a first-run theater, with one screen upstairs and a second screen downstairs, Soto said. But the MAR Theatre also has its original vaudeville stage, Soto said.
“So we start want to doing a few more live shows,” Soto said.
“A Merry MAR-y Christmas Show!” stars John Condron, Allison Flood, Makena Hartlin, Stacy Sienko, Laney Jones, Maddie Williams, Chloe Briese, Dr. Mark Christensen, Josh Nestor, David Francis, Tom Maslowski, JRoss Green, Ellis Wright, Will Cooper, Patrick Wright, Ted Slowik, Kelsey Montanez, Kevin McCammon, Colleen Wild, Dan Dougherty, Alyssa Lesch and Tim Placher.
The MAR Theater is located at 121 S. Main St., Wilmington. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and under. Tickets are available online and at the door.
Purchase tickets online at martheater.ticketspice.com/a-merry-mar-y-christmas-show.
For more information about the Kuzma Care Cottage, visit kuzmacarecottage.org.