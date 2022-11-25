Santa Sightings 2022: Where to find Santa in Will, Grundy counties this year

Even though Santa is getting ready for the big day, he’s not too busy to meet with kids of all ages. Here’s where to find him in Will and Grundy counties this year.

• “Christmas in the Square” – 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Central Square, 222 E. 9th St., Lockport). Tree lighting, Santa photos, family activities, festival of trees. Free. For information, visit lockportpark.org.

• Mr. & Mrs. Claus – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Lights on Plainview Drive, 25314 S. Plainview Drive, Channahon. Holiday light show, special appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus, treats and hot chocolate while they last. For information, visit plainviewholidaylights.weebly.com.

• Breakfast with Santa – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, St. Joseph Grade School, 275 W. North St., Manhattan. Pancake breakfast, kids crafts, hot chocolate bar, winter craft fair, visit from Santa. $10 or $40 maximum fee per family. Kids younger than 3 are free. For information, visit sjsmanhattan.org.

• Pictures with Santa – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Village meeting room, 260 Market Place, Manhattan.

• Santa’s Secret Scavenger Hunt – 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Konow’s Corn Maze 16849 South Cedar Road Homer Glen. Free event. Help Santa find his wallet, take photos with Santa and his red truck (10 a.m. to 2 p.m., first come, first serve), hot cocoa, light d’oeuvres and snacks, one free hot dog. Register at konowscornmaze.com/events.

• Shorewood Holiday Market – 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2, 2 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3, noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 4, One Towne Center Blvd., Shorewood. More than 40 local vendors, hayrack, tree lighting (Friday), family friendly entertainment, Olaf and Olde Towne Carolers (Saturday), Santa, Mrs. Claus, live reindeer (Sunday), mulled wine and craft beer, tacos, sausages, roasted buts, barbecue. For information, visit vil.shorewood.il.us.

• Holiday Lights Festival – 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 1050 W. Romeo Road, Romeoville. Variety of outdoor festivities including characters, live entertainment, photos with Santa and food vendors. Registration required for photos with Santa. For information and to register, visit romeoville.org/1202/Holiday-Lights-Festival.

• Photos with Santa – 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, Plainfield Pet Supply, 23907 W Industrial Dr N, Plainfield. Hosted by Furry Reflections. Portion of cost donated to Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue in Plainfield.

• Santa’s Secret Shop and Vendor Fair – 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3, Channahon Junior High School, 24917 W Sioux Drive, Channahon. Have a list of names for whom children want to buy gifts, including the child. Place list and $2 per name in an envelope and bring to event. Elves will help children shop. Cash and checks (payable to Channahon PTO) will be accepted. The entire event will be open to the public. Also, vendors and crafters, complimentary coffee and hot cocoa at bake sale.

• City of Crest Hill’s Annual Holiday Parade – 10 a.m. Dec. 3 from public works building. City staff will escort Santa throughout all the neighborhoods.

• Cocoa & Cacti – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3; RejuveNate – Plants & Wellness LLC, 2212 Plainfield Rd Crest Hill. Santa from noon to 3 p.m. for Christmas card photo opportunities among the plants. Hot cocoa and coffee bar. Free bag of reindeer food with any purchase, specials, painting stations. Call 815-514-3979 or visit RejuveNateplants.com.

• Santa’s Secret Workshop – 10 a.m. Dec. 3, Mokena Elementary School, 11244 Willowcrest Lane, Mokena. Craft and vendor show. Photo opportunity with Santa for families. Provide an envelope with family names, amount to spend and monies with your child(ren) to shop with an elf when you arrive. Cash event. Hosted by Mokena PTA. For more information, email pta@mokena159pta.org,

• Pictures with Santa — 1 to 4 p.m., Dec. 3, Village Realty, 215 N. State St., Manhattan; and 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4, Village Realty, 20950 S. Frankfort Square Road, Frankfort. Bring the family out for free photos, hot chocolate.

• Christmas in the Commons – 4 to 8 p.m. starting Dec. 3, New Lenox Commons. Saturdays and Sundays in December until Christmas. Photos with Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides, a holiday market, skating on synthetic ice rinks, special appearances from Santa’s reindeer, dazzling display of lights. Free admission. For information, visit newlenox.net/events or call 815-462-6400.

• Pictures with Santa & Jack Skellington – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4, Mad Hatchet Brewing, 913 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood. Tickets are $25 and include kid craft, snack and an opportunity to take pictures with Santa and Jack Skellington. Proceeds donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will & Grundy Counties. For tickets and information, visit bit.ly/3EZS7Wd or facebook.com/MadHatchetBrewing.

• Santa at the Firehouse – 1 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Coal City Fire Protection District. 1455 S Berta Road, Coal City. Cookies and cocoa, giveaways. Bring the family and your cameras and come visit with Santa.

• Channaholidays 2022 – 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4. Hosted by Village of Channahon, Channahon Park District and Three Rivers Public Library District. Santa and the Grinch, food trucks, crafts, Santa letter writing, family Bingo, elf workshop, winter wagon rides, s’mores station, cookie decorating kids, balloon artist, MCHS madrigals, candy cane scramble, Fine Tunes musical group performance, lighting of the village Christmas tree. For information, visit channahon.org/334/Channaholidays.

• Holiday in Whoville – Spaghetti with the Grinch – 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 4, American Legion 15052 Archer Ave., Lockport. Meet Santa and the Grinch. Crafts, letters to Santa, cookies, crafts, kids activities, dessert, spaghetti, bake sale. Ticket prices are non-refundable donations. Portions of all proceeds benefit the Homer Glen Junior Woman’s Club chosen charities. All who bring non-perishable items for the Lockport Fish Pantry receive a free raffle basket ticket. For tickets and information, visit hgjwcwhoville2022.eventbrite.com.

• Holiday Open House with Santa and Mrs., Claus — 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 (Lockport branch, 121 E. 8th St.), Dec. 7 (Crest Hill branch, 20670 City Center Blvd.) and Dec. 6 (Romeoville branch, 201 Normantown Road). Cookies, hot cocoa, and crafts for all ages, photo opportunity and signing performance from Santa and Mrs. Claus. For information, contact Evangeline Stephenson at 815-552-4185 or estephenson@whiteoaklib.org (Lockport), Brandon Swarthout at 815-552-4225 or bswarthout@whiteoaklib.org (Romeoville) or visit whiteoaklibrary.org/

• Meet The Grinch at First Bank of New Lenox – 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10, 836 W. Laraway Road, New Lenox. Enjoy cookies, juice and receive a Grinch ornament. For information, visit fnbmanhattan.com/about-us/news-and-events

• Meet Santa at First Bank of Manhattan – 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 10, First Bank of Manhattan, 550 W North St, Manhattan. Santa, hot cocoa, cookies, juice, games, make an ornament. For information, visit fnbmanhattan.com/about-us/news-and-events

• Pancake Breakfast with Santa – 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 11, Papa Joe’s of Lockport 944 E 9th St, Lockport. For tickets and information, visit ignite-dance-companytpdc.ticketleap.com/

• Meet & Greet Santa w/ Mrs. Claus – 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13, Lights on Plainview Drive, 25314 S. Plainview Drive, Channahon. Holiday light show, special appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus, treats and hot chocolate while they last. Donations will be accepted for Families of Faith Christian Academy teacher Tammy Balamut, who is undergoing breast cancer treatments. Feel free to write a letter of encouragement to Balamut and leave them in Santa’s mailbox. For information, visit plainviewholidaylights.weebly.com/

• Ugly Sweater Christmas Party and Toys and Coat Giveaway – 6 p.m. Dec. 14, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Free photos with Santa, music, food raffles. To register and for information, visit justiceforwives.com/justice-for-wives-events-page.

• Free Selfies with Santa – noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 17, CENTURY 21 Affiliated, 1020 Essington Road, Joliet. Grab your phone or camera and grab a selfie with Santa.

• Lunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus – noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 17, Fat Rickys, 646 N. Independence Blvd., Romeoville. Come out and take your own pictures with our backdrop or ask Andrea Kenealy Photography for a digital copy. Surprise from Santa for children under 12. Romeoville Art Society will be there to inspire your child’s creativity. Community outreach event, admission is free. No registration is needed. Donations to Helping Heavy Arts appreciated but not mandatory.

• 3rd annual Santa Hut – 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 17, 16737 W 146th Place Lockport. Santa and his elves will be on site for pictures. Hot chocolate and candy canes while available. Donations for SOS Children’s Village Lockport appreciated but not required. Items needed include new headphones, reusable water bottles, new winter coats, hats, gloves, gift cards or cash donations.