5 Things to do in Will County: holiday music, movies and more

1. Get into the holiday spirit on Friday by attending the “Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade” in downtown Joliet. Features include a North Pole Christmas Market, North Pole Park, horse-drawn carriages, tree lighting and parade. For a full listing of times and events, visit jolietccp.com/holidays.

2. Women: let go of the stress of the upcoming holiday season with the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Stress-free Hike for Women. The hike will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. After the hike, sip a hot beverage and watch the birds and boats go by on the Des Plaines River. Free to women age 16 or older. Register by Friday at 815-722-9470 or reconnectwithnature.org.

3. The Rialto Square Theatre will show the holiday movie “The Polar Express” at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 at the box office on the day of the event. Bar and concessions will be available. The Rialto Square Theatre is at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

4. Bird lovers: Come out to the last monthly Midwest Bird Fair of 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Joliet Council No. 382 at 100 S. 129th Infantry Drive in Joliet. Large variety of birds, bird supplies and bird-related items. Admission is $4. Kids under 12 and members of the military are free. For more information, visit midwestshows.org.

5. Rose Ann Sochan will perform a Christmas piano concert 3 p.m. Sunday at Messiah Lutheran Church, corner of Houbolt and Jefferson Street inJoliet. The Sterling Strings and Messiah’s Sanctuary Choir will join Sochan. Attendees will hear Christmas classics from Sochan’s CD “A Christmas Rose”, along with a couple favorites from her previous CD’s ”Rose Petals Of Faith” and “Rose’s Garden Of Faith” which will be available for purchase at the concert.

[ Joliet musician is known for spectacular piano and organ performances ]

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.