Register now for Joliet’s annual Santa Fun Run & Walk

Lace up your running/walking shoes, don your gay apparel, and join Santa and the Grinch in some pre-holiday fitness on Dec. 3.

For the third year in a row, the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry will host Joliet’s annual Santa Fun Run & Walk. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Dec. 3, at the intersection of Chicago and Van Buren streets in downtown Joliet.

A one-mile walk joins the the 5K course at the all-age event this year. Jen Howard, chamber president, said this option is perfect for people who want a slower or shorter pace, families who have children walking or running, and parents who are pulling wagons or pushing strollers.

Howard said the Grinch and other mascots, such as the elves, add to the enjoyment of the day.

“Our Grinch is hysterical and really engages with the kids,” Howard said. “Seeing families together makes a huge different because everyone is there celebrating at the same time.”

The top five runners will receive awards and the chamber will give an award for best individual and best group costume, too, according to a news release from the chamber. The overall winner will receive an Apple watch. Attendees can take advantage of photo opportunities, the chamber said.

As part of their registration, participants will receive a Santa hat, a medal for crossing the finishing line, a goodie bag and a variety of free treats.

This includes hot pretzels from Auntie Anne’s, free hot dogs from Joey’s Red Hot and free churros from Supermercado La Joliet, Howard said. The event will also feature a coffee and hot chocolate station, she said.

Howard said the chamber took over hosting the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry in 2020.

“We could not have any fundraising events due to COVID,” Howard said. “But we thought we could just do this one event. We could not have everyone take off at the same time because of COVID. Everyone met at Van Buren Place and we still offered treats. Everyone got a goodie bag and then they just took off and followed the map. And we still had prizes.”

Pick up race/walk packets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 and 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 2 at the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry, 116 N. Chicago St., Suite 110, downtown Joliet.

Race day registration and packet pickup is 9 a.m. Dec. 3.

And true to “Santa” form, rain, wind, shine, snow or fog won’t keep the event from happening.

“As long as we have decent weather, it should be another successful event,” Howard said.

Sponsorships are still available.

To register and for more information, visit or call jolietchamber.com or by calling 815-727-5371.