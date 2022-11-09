Local artists will give real meaning to ‘home for the holidays’ at Joliet theater

“Home for the holidays” is a long-standing sentiment this time of year.

And the Rialto Square Theatre wants to celebrate that as the holiday seasons begins.

On Nov. 21, the Joliet theater will present “A Very Rialto Christmas… There’s No Place Like Home,” a show that people of all ages will enjoy, according to Stacy Sienko, coordinator and director of the show’s music performers.

Stacy Sienko leads the children’s choir rehearsal at the Cathedral of Saint Raymond Nonnatus for the upcoming A Very Rialto Christmas show. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

A tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. Afterwards, the Joliet Central High School madrigal singers will perform in the rotunda, and Flute Salad, directed Jennifer Gosack-Darwell, will perform on stage.

The main concert begins at 7 p.m. and include a variety of local singers, musicians and actors, including the Cathedral Youth Choir, who have “been working hard to put on a good show,” Sienko, who is also music director at the Cathedral of Saint Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet, said.

Claire Kinsella, left, and Lucy McDermott sing at the children’s choir rehearsal at the Cathedral of Saint Raymond Nonnatus for the upcoming A Very Rialto Christmas show. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“You will get all of your classic hits, everything from choral pieces to band ensemble pieces to gospel, jazz, strings – it will 100% get you in the right spirit for this holiday season,” Sienko said.

But “A Very Rialto Christmas…There’s No Place Like Home” is more than just a concert of multiple music genres.

Sienko said the Joliet Drama Guild will act a story of “coming home for the holidays and what that looks like to most American households.”

“It begins with a college student who is finishing her finals and she’s having a hard time finding a ride home,” Sienko said. “And then it goes form there.”

The show is one hour and 15 minutes with no intermission, she said.

“Short and sweet, so you can get home early and get your rest for the upcoming Thanksgiving holidays,” Sienko said.

Sheet music for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer sits on the piano at the children’s choir rehearsal at the Cathedral of Saint Raymond Nonnatus for the upcoming A Very Rialto Christmas show. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Santa Claus will be available for photos after the show and an ASL interpreter will sign the entire concert for the deaf community, Sienko said.

For those not ready to start the holiday season, Sienko encourages them to come out, too, even if it’s just to support the performers and the Rialto Square Theatre.

Rory Bianchetto sings Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer during the children’s choir rehearsal at the Cathedral of Saint Raymond Nonnatus for the upcoming A Very Rialto Christmas show. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“The Rialto theater is such an historic venue in Joliet,” Sienko said. “It has brought so many different acts – music, comedy, drama – to our community and we need to keep that going.

“This [performance] is in support of the Rialto Foundation, but it’s also in support of our community musicians, our youth, our aspiring professional musicians and actors as well as the professional music community already making their way in this area and beyond.

“There’s so much talent here in Joliet and this concert is going to feature all of that in one bundle.”

Tickets for “A Very Rialto Christmas… There’s No Place Like Home” are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Order tickets at rialtosquare.com/events.

The Rialto Square Theatre is located at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

Performers at “A Very Rialto Christmas…There’s No Place Like Home” include:

Cathedral Youth Choir: almost 30 students in kindergarten through grade eight

· Kaylie Pilz, grade eight, will sing “O Holy Night.”

· Kareem Henderson, grade one, and Rory Bianchetta, grade two, will sing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

· Sarah Benaitis, grade eight, will perform “Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy” for flute trio.

Joliet Drama Guild:

· Emma Froeschle will sing “Christmas Together” from “A Christmas Carol.”

· Angel Mirkov and Mila Aloisio will be featured in the song “That’s Christmas to Me” by the Pentatonix.

· John Kladis and Mariangela Guglielmo will portray the parents.

· Other actors include Cecelia Thoeles, Zoe Robinson, Piper Novotny and Jamie Gossen.

JJC Community Band members:

· Includes Ron Magiera and Robyn Clarke on trumpet and Chris Darwell on trombone

Additional Joliet community musicians:

· Tim Placher will perform “The Little Drummer Boy.”

· Robyn Castle will sing “Rockin Around the Christmas Tree.”

· Also Tom Maslowski, Doneco Nudi, Joey Nudi, Ellis Wright and Kevin McCammon

Additional featured singers:

· Joliet native Anthony Seeman will sing “Celebrate Me Home.”

· Larry Deweesee, music teacher

· Stacy Sienko will sing, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

Additional featured instrumentalists:

· Matthew Agnew, principal cellist at the Elgin Symphony Orchestra

· Katherine Hughes, concertmaster for City Lights Orchestra, will perform “Carol of the Bells/God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”

· Katie Bern and violin

· Jennifer Gosack-Darwell, professor of flute

· Tony Kidonakis, professor of saxophone