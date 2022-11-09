5 Things to do in Will County: live music, good food, ‘special tappings;

1) Get a jump on holiday shopping this Saturday at the annual St. Joseph Senior Christmas Bazaar. The bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 700 Theodore Street in Joliet. The event will feature crafts, homemade items, potica, gifts, vendors, raffles, bakery treats and refreshments. No admission fee. Strollers welcome.
2) Elder Brewing Co. will hold its “Five Year Bash” at 3 p.m. Saturday at 218 E. Cass Street in Joliet. Food available through Moe Joe’s. Musical entertainment by Demi Clara, Kelsey Montanez. Crooked Tails, Cheryl Rodey Band and Colleen Wild Band. Suggested donation of $10 to benefit the bands. For information, visit elderbrewingco.com/events or call 815-651-4200.
3) Joliet Symphony Orchestra will explore the world in miniatures in the U.S. with Gershwin’s “An American in Paris”, Bohemia (Smetana’s “The Moldau”) and other musical worlds. The concert will be held at 7:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the University of St. Francis’ Sexton Auditorium inside the Moser Performing Arts Center at 500 Wilcox Street in Joliet. Tickets are $5 for children, alumni and non-USF students, and $10 for adults and seniors (unless otherwise noted). To buy tickets, visit stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser.
4) Werk Force Brewing in Plainfield will a “Friendsgiving” from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 14903 S Center Street, Plainfield. Features include “special tappings” and a Happy Belly Thanksgiving-inspired menu items. Open to the public. Tickets not necessary. For information, visit werkforcebrewing.com/events or call 815-531-5457.
5) Joliet vocalist “Just Jim” will sing music from the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Little Joe’s Famous Italian Restaurante! Original from 63rd at 1300 N. Cedar Road in New Lenox. Have dinner and enjoy the show. For reservations and information, call 815-463-1099.
• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.