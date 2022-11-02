5 Things to do in Will County: Halloween makes a comeback on Plainfield, Lockport stages

1) The Lockport Theatre Porter Players will present “Night Chills” this weekend. The play will feature dramatized stories by Edgar Allan Poe, including “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “The Cask of Amontillado” and “The Purloined Letter.” Live performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Streaming performances open 7 p.m. Saturday and close 7 p.m. Sunday. For tickets for live and streaming performances, visit showtix4u.com/#ticketing and showtix4u.com/#streaming. Search under “Lockport.”

2) Plainfield South High School will present “Vampires, Werewolves, and Zombies, Oh My” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The play features vampires, werewolves, zombies, elves, fairies and mermaids in contemporary society. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, staff, senior citizens, veterans, active military, and children younger than 5. Tickets will be sold at the door or call 815-439-5555. PSHS is at 7800 W. Caton Farm Road, Plainfield.

3) Find that special décor at the Vintage Holiday Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bird Haven Greenhouse, 227 N. Gougar Road in Joliet. Vendor fair. Free admission. For more information, contact Kevin Eberhard at birdhavengreenhouse@hotmail.com or 815-741-7278.

4) The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host “Winged Souls and Milkweed” from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Learn the basics of the recent Day of the Dead holiday. Gather and prepare milkweed seeds for the forest preserve. Bring some milkweed seeds for your home garden to feed monarchs next spring. Wear long pants, closed-toe shoes and protective gloves. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by Thursday at 815-886-1467 or reconnectwithnature.org.

5) Joliet Jewish Congregation will host its annual spaghetti dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at 250 N. Midland Ave. in Joliet. Dinner includes “a mountain” of spaghetti, salad, bread, beverage, and cookies. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children. Other features include a bake sale, silent auction and raffle. For more information, call 815-744-4600 or visit jolietjewishcongregation.com.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.