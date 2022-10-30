Neighbors didn’t mind ‘Stranger Things’ display in Plainfield

A relatively small group of people crowded around the “Stranger Things” home in Plainfield at early Saturday evening, even though the display’s creators made a big announcement on their social media earlier that day.
Dave Appel and his wife Aubrey Appel said on their HorrorProps Facebook and TikTok pages they are scheduled to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show that airs on Monday. The Appels’ segment is already recorded, Aubrey Appel said on Saturday.
“We filmed via Skype,” Aubrey Appel said. “They wanted our display in the background.”
Dave Appel and Aubrey Appel, who hope to open their own haunted house one day, had considered taking down their Halloween display several weeks ago after a neighbor complained about the increased traffic.
The Appels had given a sneak peek of their Halloween yard display for 2022 on social media, which featured Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield from “Stranger Things” seemingly floating in the air. The video went viral and people flocked to see it.
Another neighbor, Sam Seagro, said the initial complaints mostly stemmed from large amounts of vehicles pulling in and out of the small horseshoe-shaped street where the Appels live.
Seagro, who’d set up a table directly across from the Appels’ house, distributed candy and other treats to attendees and created a special flyer for his business that read: “Stranger things can happen when you buy or sell without a Realtor…give me a call!”
But the commotion settled down once the street was closed to visitors to the attraction and the Joliet Police Department started providing security during public viewing hours, Seagro said.
“There have been no further issues concerning this display from our perspective,” Sgt. Dwayne English, spokesperson for the Joliet Police Department, said on Tuesday.
On Saturday night, Joliet police officer Robert Klancher had extra help from his silent partner: Officer Creaky Bones.
Seagro, hopes to get more deeply involved with the Appels’ Halloween display in the future.
“I hope to sponsor it next year,” Seagro said.
Dave Appel said on Oct. 8, that approximately 1,500 people were coming out on official viewing nights. On Tuesday, English gave a “complete ‘guesstimate’” of 500 to 1,000 attendees each night.
If anything, the display has brought people together in their love for Halloween and the “Stranger Things” television show.
“It’s families,” Dave Appel said on October 8 regarding the people who come out to the exhibit. “It’s young kids. It’s older adults. It’s anyone who loves Halloween.”
Some neighbors, such as Brian Hunter, even welcomed the additional traffic, since it brought additional people to see their own Halloween displays.
Hunter said people park near his house to walk a block to the Appels’ display, then “crane their necks back” to see the one they just passed by.
“They all come back to take a look,” Hunter said.
Hunter is also happy that the Appels’ “floating Max” has sparked large and widespread interest.
“Dave’s a good guy,” Hunter said.
Several other neighbors, who asked not to be identified, also shrugged off the increased traffic and noise. On Oct. 8, neighbor Kristy Mahon and her husband Jon Mahon distributed candy to attendees that people had donated on the Appels’ wish list on Amazon, which Aubrey Appel posted on her Facebook page, Kristy Mahon said on Oct. 8.
To make candy distribution even more fun, Kristy borrowed one of Dave’s props, in this case, a head.
Jim Bautista was one of the neighbors who didn’t mind.
“There’s more traffic than we’re used to,” Bautista said. “But it’s no big deal.”
Updated hours for the remainder of the weekend are 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday and 3 to 9 p.m. Monday, which is Halloween, according to the HorrorProps Facebook page.
The display is in front of the home of Dave Appel and Aubrey Appel at 1806 Whispering Oaks Court in Plainfield.
In case of rain, the Appels plan to keep Max afloat, but fog and lighting may be turned off and animatronics may be covered, HorrorProps said.