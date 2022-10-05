Plainfield family isn’t taking down ‘Stranger Things’ floating Max display

Dave and Aubrey Appel were thrilled when a their video featuring a prop from this year’s Halloween display went viral.
“We wanted something for our community and to put smiles on people’s faces,” Dave Appel said in Monday’s Herald-News.
And then the couple was equally dismayed when a neighbor complained.
Dave and Aubrey Appel had created a “floating Max” from “Stranger Things” that was attracting a lot of attention. Dwayne English, spokesperson for the Joliet Police Department, said on Monday that officers responded to a complaint about increased traffic due to the display about 9 p.m. Sunday.
So Dave and Aubrey decided to take down their Halloween exhibit.
But the Appels may be changing their minds, again.
The Plainfield couple recently posted on its horrorpropsdave Instagram page that since they’ve received a “flood of support” from people asking them to hold off on taking the display down.
The couple said they’ve also talked with other neighbors, community leaders and police about the situation and asked the community to “let the dust settle” before coming out to view their display.
The post also said Dave and Aubrey would also give the final update live on their horrorprops TikTok page on Wednesday.
“We are not going to let 1 [sic] crazy neighbor ruin the fun for the amazing families and Stranger Things Fans [sic] who have visited,” the Appels wrote.
Their ultimate goal is to open their own haunted house, Dave said.
The couple attends TransWorld’s Halloween & Attraction show in St. Louis, Missouri, every year, where they get ideas for designs, props and network with other “haunt builders” like themselves. They said the official Chicago Haunt Builders group is another good resource, too.
“We all have the same mindset,” Dave said. “We just want to scare people.”