Plainfield couple announces hours for their ‘Stranger Things’ yard display

Now that Dave and Audrey Appel are keeping up their “Stranger Things” Halloween display, people want to know when they can view it.

The couple announced the hours on their TikTok page. Public viewing hours are limited to the weekend. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Halloween.

Dwayne English, spokesperson for the Joliet Police Department, said in a written statement that officers will be posted through the weekend during the times the display is open for viewing.

He asked people to “be mindful of where they park and to respect the property of others.”

“Our ultimate goal is to provide as little disruption as possible to an otherwise quiet neighborhood,” English said.

Dave and Aubrey Appel had created a floating Max from “Stranger Things” that was attracting a lot of attention. The couple, who installed a Halloween exhibit for the past four years after being inspired by a New Lenox display, decided to take down their Halloween exhibit after a neighbor complained last weekend.

But after receiving tremendous support from the community for their creative efforts, the couple changed their minds and left the display up.

The “Stranger Things” element is just one part of a larger exhibit that includes features from “Pet Sematary,” “Beetlejuice,” “Predator,” “Arachnophobia” and “The Ring” to name a few, Dave Appel said.

“We follow pop culture, horror and fantasy pretty closely,” Dave Appel said in Monday’s Herald-News.