5 Things to do in Will County: Celebrate special recreation, attend fall or Halloween fest, and take the ‘eat a bug’ challenge.

1) The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting the “Eat a Bug Challenge” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. through Oct. 30, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Try a seasoned cricket or mealworm. Prizes for people who try one. Free, all ages. Drop-in. For more information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

2) Gallery Seven, housed in the historic Gaylord Building in Lockport, is hosting its annual juried exhibit featuring only Illinois artists. “Illiart” will features artwork by painters, photographers and sculptors in a wide range of genres. All artwork on display is offered for sale at prices set by individual artists. Gallery Seven is open noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 815-483-4310 or visit galleryseven.net.

3) The 40th Annual Halloween Hollow will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at historic Yunker Park, 10824 La Porte Road, Mokena. Features include a carnival, kids games and activities, free costume contest, petting zoo, Monster Market, live entertainment, beer and concessions. For a complete list of event times and schedule of activities, visit mokenapark.com.

4) Come out to “A Celebration of Special Recreation” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Annerino Community Center, 201 Recreation Drive Bolingbrook. All are welcome to attend this free adaptive event. Activities include black light glow painting, wheelchair basketball, sit volleyball, goalball, music and movement, beep baseball, tabletop sensory clay play, vision screenings, equine-based therapy with pony petting and grooming, and a fully accessible Fountaindale Library Bookmobile. A ribbon cutting will be held at event starts at 9:45 a.m. for the Northern Will County Special Recreation Association’s sensory room within the Annerino Community Center. Register at celebratespecrec.eventbrite.com.

5) Resurrection Lutheran Church in Channahon is hosting Fall Family Fest on from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Activities include performances by local youth bands, food trucks, and family friendly games and activities. From 2 to 5 p.m., the Springfield-based band FUN DMC, featuring Channahon native, Katey Kratz, will perform. The church is located at 25050 W. Eames St. in Channahon. For more information, call 815-467-6875 or visit resurrectionchannahon.org.

