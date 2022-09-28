5 Things to do in Will County: Kick off October with a supernatural scavenger hunt

1) A Girl Scout Historian Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Girl Scout Joliet Gathering Place, 1551 Spencer Road in Joliet. Features include inventory sale, historic uniforms, books, badges and dolls. Shop the $1, $5, $10 tables and the special auction table with brownie elf banks, Juliette Low bust and framed needle work.

For information, contact Linda Pote at lindapote1602@comcast.net or 815-735-5917.

2) The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host a Supernatural Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30 at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Wear a costume and search for items in the forest friends, family or Scout group. Map and list of items at visitor center. Free, all ages.

For information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

5 Things To Do

3) Plainfield Congregational Church United Church of Christ (PCCUCC), a Kindness Center, will have its first monthly free Community Hope Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 24070 West Fraser Road in Plainfield. The event will include a hot meal, clean used clothes for all ages, giveaways, games, crafts and social services information. Live entertainment is by Lia Caton, a singer and songwriter of country, Americana, blues and rock.

For information, call Joan Caton, chairperson of PCCUCC’s Kindness and Hope team, at 815-954-5335.

4) The Romeoville High School Marching Spartans will host the 5th annual Spartan Classic at 3 p.m. Saturday at Romeoville High School, 100 N. Independence Blvd. Romeoville. Elite marching bands from Illinois will compete in field show performances. Music includes classical Broadway and pop.

For tickets and information, visit romeovillehsband.wordpress.com/spartan-classic.

5) Play Bunco for Breast Cancer from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Plainfield Moose Lodge #2491, 16310 S. Lincoln Highway, Plainfield. The cost is $25 at the door and includes game, three raffle tickets and appetizers.

For information, call 815-531-2395 or email nlb72@me.com.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.