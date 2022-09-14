5 Things to do in Will County: festivals, flea markets and scarecrows

1) Come out to the University of St. Francis’ alumni exhibition, which is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays, through Sept. 29 at 25 E. Van Buren St. in Joliet. The following alumni are exhibiting their works: Megan Altmyer (2013); Jessica Baron (2013); Roger Carlson (2006); Jessica Cuevas (2014); Katia Hunt (2019); Sydney Jarrard (2019); Christopher Jones (2015); Dora Moore (2008); Meghann O’Hara (2001); Autumn Panzera (2011); Boris Peshev (2016); Joe Santillo (2017); Egzon Shaqiri (2014) ;Marguerite Stoiber (1973); Lauren Tuider (2020); Odessa Villarreal (2021), and; Ryan Wolfe (2004). For information, visit stfrancis.edu/artgallery.

2) The Old Campground Flea Market and Grandpa’s Attic will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the United Methodist campgrounds, 339 W. Haven Ave. in New Lenox. Free admission, free parking and 75 to 100 vendors. For information, call 815-485-8271.

5 Things To Do

3) The Forest Preserve District of Will County will celebrate the Old Plank Trail, Will County’s first rails-to-trails conversion, from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday on the Old Plank Road Trail in Frankfort. The celebration will include KISS-FM entertainment, history and information about the trail and family-friendly games. The Old Plank Road Trail is part of the Great American Rail-Trail, which connects through Illinois on its route between Washington, D.C., and Washington State. Free, all ages, no registration. For information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

4) The Joliet Latino Music & Food Festival will take place from 4 to 11 p.m. at Van Buren Street Plaza in downtown Joliet. This family-friendly event will feature live music, food, adult drinks and local vendors. Free admission for kids 11 and younger. For information, visit jolietleda.org/latinofest.

5) Design a scarecrow this weekend to display at Dellwood Park in Lockport for a chance to win up to $250. Scarecrows will be places along the path behind Challenge Fitness and DPCC at Dellwood Park. 4. Judging categories are silliest, artistic, spookiest and cartoon/character. One scarecrow per entry. Entry fee is $20. Frame and straw provided Registration closes Oct. 3. Winners announced 10 a.m. Oct. 11. To register and for information, visit lockportpark.org or call 815-838-1183.