5 Things to do in Will County: Enjoy the magic of sunflowers this Friday

1) Heaps Sunflower Harvest opens Friday at Heap’s Giant Pumpkin Farm, 4853 US-52, Minooka. Enjoy more than 15 varieties of sunflowers, zinnias and celosia. All farm activities also available. $12 admission for ages 3 and older. Admission includes access to the flower field, all farm activities one bloom. Additional blooms, flower buckets and mason jars available for purchase. Hours may vary. Check website at heapsgiantpumpkinfarm.com before visiting.

2) The Mokena VFW will host a “Stars & Stripes” Car Show from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at 19852 Wolf Road in Mokena. Event includes trophies, raffles, music. Fish fry begins 4 p.m. For more information, visit vfwpost725.org.

5 Things To Do

3) Lockport Moose Lodge #1557 will host Lockport Moosefest on Friday and Saturday at 118 E 10th St. in Lockport. Food, raffles and drinks will be available. On Friday, Dave Bellah will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Whiskeyfist will perform 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Jesse Perez will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Cadillac Groove will perform at 7:30 p.m. $5 donation each day. Briong own lawn chair.

4) The 9th Annual Mammo-Palooza will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday at St. Joe’s Park, 70 Theodore St. Joliet. The event includes kids activities, cornhole tournament, raffle baskets, silent auctions, and food, beer and wine for purchase. Live entertainment will be provided by Ukulele Moonshiners, Six String Crossing and Strung Out. Proceeds benefit children in need. For more information, visit mammostrong.org/mammopalooza.

5) A farmers market of locally grown produce will be held in the parking lot of the Plainfield Public Library District from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The library is located at 15025 S Illinois St. in Plainfield. For information, visitplainfieldil.gov.

