Skip Griparis cancels Saturday’s performance at Joliet park due to COVID

Comic rock impressionist Skip Griparis has canceled this Saturday’s “‘70′s Heroes of Rock” show at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre in Joliet due to COVID.

The event was to include a tribute to Newton-John and feature Annie Aiello, who has sung Newton-John’s song since she was 7 and now performs a tribute show called “Always Olivia,” according to the release.

Griparis, a member of the Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was part of Olivia Newton-John’s touring band from 1975 to 1978.

Lori Carmine, Bicentennial Park manager, said the “‘70′s Heroes of Rock” is rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14.

Carmine said Griparis hosted a Beatles-themed show in 2021.

“It was so much fun and had a pretty good turnout, so we were looking forward to this one,” Carmine said. “And it jumped a decade this year, so maybe next year he’ll do the ‘80s.”

The Joliet native is a comic rock impressionist of more than 100 voices, according to his website. His shows include “fun stories and big hits from Billy Joel, Steely Dan, Elton John, The Eagles, The Doobie Brothers, Earth Wind and Fire, James Taylor, Cheap Trick and Bruce Springsteen,” according to a news release from Bicentennial Park.

He is also the former lead singer and guitarist for Chicago’s New Colony Six, and he played Monte the Colorman in “Major League” and “Major League II,” according to the release.

A new concert date is not yet scheduled.

For more information, visit BicentennialPark.org or skipgriparis.com.