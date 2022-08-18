5 Things to do in Will County: Blues Brothers Con at the Old Joliet Prison on Friday and Saturday

1. The village of New Lenox is hosting a “Ladies Night Out” event from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the New Lenox Commons. Enjoy shopping from local vendors, businesses and crafters and entertainment by the Cheryl Rodey Band. Food is available from the concession stand and Pizza Di Farfalla. Wine is for sale from Wine Thief. Non-alcoholic craft beverages are available from Not Your Mama’s Trailer. New Lenox Board & Brush will offer Make & Take Workshop for just $20 (registration not required).

For information, visit newlenox.net/events.

2. Joliet’s Blues Brothers Con will take place from 2 to 11 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Old Joliet Prison. Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi will perform as “Elwood” and “Brother Zee” in a 90-minute performance at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

For tickets and event details, visit jolietprison.org.

3. LockRocks starts at 7 p.m. Friday at Dellwood Park, 199 E. Woods Drive in Lockport. The opening band is Rocks Off, a Rolling Stones tribute band. The headliner band, The Lounge Puppets, an 80s hair band and arena rock tribute band, will perform at 9 p.m. The event is free. Other features include a beer garden and food.

For information, visit lockportpark.org.

4. Everyone is welcome to participate in “Explore the Outdoors — Caterpillar Adventure” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. A naturalist will lead an exploration of the outdoors and investigation into the lifecycle of butterflies and moths. The event is free and for all ages. Register by Friday at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.

5. St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church will hold its parish picnic from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Croatian Cultural Club, 1503 Clement St., Joliet. The day will include food and other refreshments, raffles and music by Eddie Korosa, Jr. from 1 to 5 p.m. Rain or shine. Bring own lawn chair.

