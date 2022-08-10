5 Things to do in Will County: barns, bargains, magic and music

1) Fill a bag of bargains for $5 (unless otherwise marked) at Westminster Presbyterian Church’s secondhand sale. The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church, 1015 Winthrop Ave. in Joliet. Featured items include cothing, household items, jewelry, books, furniture and holiday items. For more information, visit westpresjoliet.org.

2) Come out to the Pierogi Sale & Annual Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the basement at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 1000 Barber Lane in Joliet. Shop for home decor, furniture, kitchen items, DVDs, baby gear, toys, clothes for kids and adults, shoes, books, coats and more. For more information, email stnicholaschurchjoliet@gmail.com.

3) The Rialto Square Theatre will host “Michael Carbonaro: Lies On Stage,” at 7 p.m. Friday. The event is a family friendly, high energy show with comedy, magic, improvisation and audience participation. The Rialto Square Theatre is at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600. For information, visit michaelcarbonaro.com.

4) All ages are welcome at the Farm & Barn Fest, which will be held 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Yunker Farm, 10824 W. La Porte Road, Mokena. Parking and admission are free. Features include entertainment, contests and kids games and activities. For a full list of activities and more information, visit mokenapark.com.

5) Enjoy local and nationally known blues artists at the 2022 Joliet Blues Festival. The event wil be held 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating by the pavilion. Food vendors will be available. At the gate, ID’s will be checked for those wishing to purchase alcohol. No coolers, outside alcohol and food, pets, tents and umbrellas. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. For tickets and more information, visit jolietbluesfestival.com.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!, where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.