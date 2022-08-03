5 Things to do in Will County: festivals all weekend long

1) RomeoFest will be held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Deer Crossing Park at 1050 W. Romeo Road and Village Park at 900 W. Romeo Road). Features include an artisan market, Bingo, car show, carnival, family entertainment, fireworks, food, laser show, music and tournaments. For more information, visit romeoville.org/741/RomeoFest.

2) The 2022 Shorewood Crossroads Festival will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Cene’s Four Seasons Park in Shorewood. Features include a carnival, live musical entertainment, food court, craft and vendor show (Saturday). fireworks (Saturday) parade (Sunday), and a classic and custom car show (Sunday). For more information, visit crossroadsfest.com.

3) The 18th annual Kidz Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Joliet, across from the Rialto Square Theatre. The free, interactive event for ages 2 to 12 includes a petting farm, face painting, pony rides, magic shows, dancers and an airplane. Food and beverages available for sale. For more information, visit jolietccp.com/kidz-fest.

4) Joliet’s first sneaker festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Joliet Central High School field house, 201 E Jefferson St. in Joliet. Bring as many items as you can to trade or sell. Hosted by Joliet Kreamers. For more information, contact Tyrell at 815-999-1958 or JolietKreamers@gmail.com.

5 Things To Do

5) Register by Friday for the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Sensory Sunday” from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Attendees with sensory-processing needs may explore visitor center’s exhibits and trails on their own terms. The center will be open only to registered participants during that time. Accommodations will be made where possible. Free, all ages. Register by calling 815-722-9470. For more information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!, where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.