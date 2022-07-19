Not every Will County small business is surviving COVID and inflation. These 3 are.

Editor’s note: This is the second of several stories over the next couple weeks that will explore inflation in Will County.

The pandemic was rough on small businesses.

Even as early as April 2020, The MetLife & U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index said 43% of small businesses it surveyed felt it had less than 6 months to permament shutdown - and 1 in 10 said it had less than one month.

In Joliet, longtime restaurants such Diamand’s and Truth are now closed for good.

Now small businesses are seeing the effects of inflation – even as COVID-19 sticks around.

In a special report on March 2, The MetLife & U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index said 85% of small business owners were concerned about inflation’s impact on their business.

But three small businesses are weathering the challenges: Joliet Kreamers, a sneaker store in downtown Joliet that opened during COVID-19; J.Joho Boutique in Plainfield (opened in 2019); and Audiphil’s Records in downtown Joliet (opened 2018).

None applied for loans through the Payment Protection Program. Tyrell Hundley, co-owner of Joliet Kreamers, said he didn’t believe he’d qualify, so he’s “just been working on capital and trying to maintain that.” Joliet Kreamers is his only source of income, he said.

Jennifer Joho, owner of J.Joho Boutique, said she shut down her physical location during COVID-10. So did Audiophil’s, Tiffany Johnson, co-owner said.

Yet all three credited their customers as to why they are open for business today.

Joliet Kreamers, 173 N. Chicago St.

Hundley and his longtime friend John Pizano opened Joliet Kreamers in August 2021 in the space that where Hundley’s grandmother once operated a beauty salon.

Hundley, a former Marine, said he dreamed during his service that he’d open a sneaker store when he got out. That happened to be during the pandemic.

“At first, it was difficult,” Hundley said. “I felt like a lot of people weren’t comfortable at just stopping at a store.”

But Hundley thinks people were ready for something new, like a venue where people could buy, trade or sell sneakers.

“If it was like other stores that were already around, I don’t think too many people would think to check it out,” Hundley said. “It’s Joliet’s first sneakers store, so a lot of people came out to see what it was all about.”

Hundley said he relied on social media to market.

“We have a huge presence on Instagram, which helped us out,” Hundley said.

Supply chain issues have’t affect business, except for delaying the release of certain sneakers, he said.

Hundley said Joliet Kreamers recently earned a “New Business of the Year” award from the African American Business Association in Joliet and will host what Hundley believes is Joliet’s first sneaker convention Aug. 7.

The convention will take place between noon and 6 p.m. at Joliet Central High School’s field house. Hundley said he is expecting 1,500 attendees and more than 100 sneaker vendors from across the U.S. bringing 10,000 pairs of sneakers - including rare and specialty shoes that people may never see again – all for sale, Hundley said.

“I’m really big on bringing people to Joliet instead of taking them away,” Hundley said.

For information, visit jolietkreamers.com.

J.Joho Boutique, 24103 Lockport St Suite 101, Plainfield

Joho, who also is a hairdresser, opened J.Joho Boutique in 2019 in memory of her mother, Janet Palmisano of Plainfield.

Jennifer Joho stands in her boutique shop in downtown Plainfield. Friday, July 15, 2022 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

But in 2020, Joho shut down her first 1,700-foot location in Plainfield, brought her merchandise home and took online orders, letting customers pick up their merchandise from her doorstep or delivering it herself.

Then one of her manufacturers offered to supply cloth masks and Joho sold those, too. But Joho also had supply chain issues with fabric she needs for her the jeans she designs.

Still, Joho reopened in February 2021 at a new location in Plainfield – which brought in a good amount of “amazing new customers,” she said.

Then came inflation.

“Just when I think we’re at the point where we’d be – should I say – prosperous, something else hits,” Joho said. “We are taking it day by day. We never know what sales are going to look like.”

Joho is now struggling with the delicate balance of keeping prices affordable so customers, who are paying more for gas and food, can still shop at her store – even as she pays employees enough money so it doesn’t cost them to come into work, she said.

She’s partnered with other small Plainfield business for special events. On Friday, J.Joho Boutique and Soul Flo Yoga are hosting a Ladies Night Out event. On Saturday, J.Joho Boutique is teaming up with Front Street Cantina for Christmas in July.

Details for both events are on the J.Joho Boutique Inc. Facebook group page.

Mostly, Joho focuses on delivering a good customer experience and hopes that happy customers will bring more customers to the boutique. And she’s always, thankful when people choose to shop at her store rather than someplace else.

“We’re tired; it’s a struggle – and I’m optimistic,” Joho said.

For information, visit jjohoboutique.com.

Audiophil’s Records, 17 East VanBuren St.

Vinyl collectors Phil and Tiffany Johnson opened Audiophil’s Records in the summer of 2018 with more than 3,000 78s, 45s and 33s in a wide variety of genres.

Tiffany Johnson, who owns Audiophil’s Records along with her husband Phil, stands in her shop in downtown Joliet. Friday, July 15, 2022 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

During the shutdown, Tiffany, who does office work for a church, and Phil, a plumber, used the time to catch up with projects around the house.

“His work never stopped, so we knew we’d be OK,” Tiffany said. “But we didn’t know how long the store was going to be closed. We didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Tiffany said customers offered an overwhelming amount of suggestions: Can you post a list of records? Can you do a mystery basket with gift cards? Can we order online?

Customers wanted to ensure Audiophil’s would “still be around on the other side” of the pandemic, she said.

Audiophil’s still has no system for implementing online sales, although it did add curbside delivery “when things loosened up,” Tiffany said. People should browse and leave with something “they didn’t know they wanted” or find a new style of music to enjoy, Tiffany said.

Tiffany wouldn’t say the pandemic was good for business because the pandemic “wasn’t good for any of us.” But while staying at home, people still needed to recreate and relax.

“People had no choice but to stay home and listen to records,” Tiffany said. “Music is something special to people and it has such significance to them that there is a need for it. And even when things get bad, there’s a touch of hopefulness to it.”

But with inflation, Tiffany understands customers will make tough choices on their shrinking dollars.

“If it’s a choice between groceries or records, I know what I’m going to pass on this week,” Tiffany said.

Still, Tiffany doesn’t see her experiences as a one-size-fits-all approach to survival because “every business is different.”

But Tiffany did say this.

“It’s amazing how people will support what they want to see continue,” Tiffany said.

For information, visit audiophilsrecords.com.