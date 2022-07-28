Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet anounces lineup for the holidays

Making plans for the holidays might be far from your mind on hot and humid July days.

But, tickets for some of the most cherished holiday events at The Rialto Square in Joliet often sell out fast.

That’s why the Rialto is letting the community know its holiday lineup now, especially since some tickets will be on sale very soon, Wade Welsh, the Rialto’s executive director said.

Welsh said the demand for live entertainment is especially high since people spent so much time at home during the pandemic. Plus, the Rialto holiday events are great ways to spend time with familiy and friends, he said.

“The sooner we can get the information out there, the soon people can make their plans,” Welsh said.

For more information, visit rialtosquare.com/holidays.

Nov. 21: A Very Rialto Christmas… There Is No Place Like Home

Marquis lighting is at 6 p.m. Concert is at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 9

Nov. 25: Teddy Bear Tea

This family friendly event featuring food, an appearance by St. Nick and keepsake teddy bear is at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 9.

Nov. 27: Von Heidecke’s Chicago Festival Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker

This performance at 2 p.m. features “lavish costumes, exquisite sets, including a Christmas tree that grows before your eyes” and choreography by ballet master, Kenneth von Heidecke.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 12.

Nov. 29: The Illusionists – Magic Of The Holidays

Live show featuring several magicians at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 12.

Nov. 30: A Charlie Brown Christmas

The live performance of favorite scenes from the original animated television show begins at 6:30 p.m. At its conclusion, the audience is invited to sing traditional Christmas songs and carols with the Peanuts gang.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 12.

Dec. 1 Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats The Holiday Variant!

The live show at 7:30 p.m. features a unique recipe of cooking, science, comedy and music.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 29.

Dec. 4: Santa’s Secret Workshop

At 1 p.m., children will make secret Christmas craft gift, wrap it with the help of Santa’s elves and then meet Santa Claus. Parents can enjoy a charcuterie station, and Christmas games with prizes and socializing.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 16.

Dec. 10 The Midtown Men – Holiday Hits

Reuniting stars from “Jersey Boys” will entertain at 8 p.m. with holiday songs and signature renditions of 1960s rock ‘n’ roll hits at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 5.

Dec. 11: American Legion Band Concert

Free holiday concert at 2 p.m. with generous donation of non-perishable food items.

Donation times: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 9.

Dec. 13, Dec. 14, Dec. 15: Merry Little Soiree

“Swanky” Christmas party each night. Features include cocktail hour at 6:15 p.m. with cash bar, table for two in the Esplanade at 7 p.m., charcuterie board by Bella Cucina, bottle of wine from Bishops Hill, holiday music by Nova Soul performs holiday music beginning at 7:15 p.m. and a keepsake Rialto Square Theatre wine stopper.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept 30 at the Rialto box office only: 102 N. Chicago St. Joliet.

2022 Holiday Movies

All tickets $5 starting Sept. 30 or at the door

Nov. 26: The Polar Express at 1 p.m. Rated G

Dec. 4: Home Alone at 7 p.m. Rated PG

Dec. 18: It’s a Wonderful Life at 1 p.m. Rated PG