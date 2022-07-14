5 Things to do in Will County: Plainfield Fest kicks off Friday

1) Plainfield Fest will be held Friday through Sunday in downtown Plainfield. The event will include food trucks and live music all three days. Saturday also will feature a craft and business vendor show, balloon artist, pony rides, petting zoo and face painter. Sunday’s attractions include an ice cream run and the Midwest Bags Tournament, custom and classic car show and Bingo. For information, visit theplainfieldfest.com.

2) Meet 19 members of the Romeoville Art Society from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Art a la Cache at the Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Road, Romeoville. The artists have produced a total of 57 pieces for the exhibit, including pottery, sculpture and poetry. Also check out the society’s traveling Miniature Art Gallery, an interactive display case that encourages people of any age to create art. For information, call 815-886-1467 or visit romeovilleartsociety.org.

3) Silverstrings will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday as part of the Concerts in The Park 2022 series. This free concert will be held at Preservation Park at 710 Taylor St. Joliet. Picnic basket and lawn chairs welcome. For information, visit Concerts in The Park 2022 on Facebook.

4) Shindig will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Joliet American Legion Outdoor Patio Show. Attendees encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Food and drink are available. The Joliet American Legion Post 1080 is located at 2625 Ingalls Ave. in Joliet. For information, visit shindigband.com and americanlegion1080.com.

5) Families are invited to come out to Play Day in the Commons from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the New Lenox Commons. This free event includes include inflatables, face-painting, balloon artists, character visits, a magic show and science experiments. The Young Entrepreneurs Fair will have a variety of products for sale. For information, visit newlenox.net/events.

