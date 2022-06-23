The Great Race pitstops in Plainfield on a perfect summer day

Luke Hartmann, 10 years old, shares a bench as he eats his ice cream with his grandmother, Hope Heise, and John Juban, of Lockport, while waiting for the Great Race field to arrive. The Great Race is a 9 day race from Warwick, R.I.. to Fargo, N.D., featuring more the 120 pre-1974 vehicles. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)