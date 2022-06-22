5 Things to do in Will County: family friendly fun at St. Joe’s park on Sunday.

1) Grace United Methodist Church will host a VBS Celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the church, 1718 Avalon Ave. in Joliet. TCBY will be selling frozen yogurt cups for $5 cash or $5.50 with credit card. Other features include a vacation Bible school concert at 4:30 p.m. as well as kids crafts and bounce house. For more information, visit graceumcjoliet.org or call 815-725-7632.

2) A reception will be held for the art show “Confluence” by Jeanine Hill-Soldner from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Brent and Jean Wadsworth Family Gallery on the main campus of Lewis University, 1 University Pkwy, Romeoville. Registration is not required. For more information, visit lewisu.edu/artgallery. For a slide show of the artist’s work, visit facebook.com/LewisuArt.

5 Things To Do

3) The Rialto Square Theatre will show “Toy Story 4″ at 7 p.m. Thursday. The story revolves around road trips, lost friends and the toys’ own “life” goals. The Rialto Square Theatre is at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

4) Cadillac Groove will perform a rooftop concert Saturday at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St. Joliet. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and performers take the stage at 7 p.m. Snacks and a full-beverage bar are available. For tickets and more information, visit jolietmuseum.org or call 815-723-5201. For more information on Cadillac Groove, visit cadillacgroove.com.

5) St. Joseph Church Annual Homecoming Fair will be held noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St. Joliet. A polka Mass will be held at the St. Joseph cemetery grotto at 11 a.m. followed by a baked or fried chicken dinner from noon to 3 p.m. in the main building of the park. The “Fill the Truck” food drive will be held 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the St. John the Baptist Church Food Pantry. Other features include live entertainment, beer garden, raffles, basket booth, bake sale, Bingo, concession stand, kids games and Vegas booths. For more information, call the St. Joseph Church rectory at 815-727-9378.

