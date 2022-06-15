5 Things to do in Will County: Treat dad to a picnic at the Croatian Cultural Club on Sunday.

1) The Rockin’ the Ville Concert Series at Deer Crossing Park, 1050 W. Romeo Road in Romeoville features live music by Fool House, food, and adult beverages from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. For more information, visit romeoville.org.

2) The Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre will present the Queen musical “We Will Rock You” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on its inside theater. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Lobby, concessions and cash bar open one hour before showtime. For tickets and more information, visit bicentennialpark.org or call 815-724-3761.

5 Things To Do

3) Give the family a break from the heat Friday night. Come out to Family Night Hike from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Hammel Woods Preserve – Route 59 Access, Shorewood. Meet at Hidden Shelter. Free, ages 7 or older. Register by Thursday at reconnectwithnature.org or call 815-722-9470.

4) Take the kids to the “Zoo to You Petting Zoo” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Joliet Public Library, 3395 Black Road in Joliet. Pet a mini donkey, a lamb and maybe even a llama. Rain or shine. Optional feed is $2 a cup. No registration. For more information, visit jolietlibrary.org.

5) The Croatian Cultural Club will host a Father’s Day picnic on Sunday. Beef sandwiches, ćevapčići, boneless legs of lamb, chicken, Croatian potato salad and coleslaw will be available for purchase from 1 to 6 p.m. Other highlights include live entertainment by Mladi Majstori (1 to 5 p.m.), a performance by Sloboda Jr. Tammies and Polka Plus (6 to 10 p.m.), and a drawing for $10,000. For more information, visit croatianculturalclub.com.

