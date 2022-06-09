June 09, 2022
5 Things to do in Will County: Festivals, farmers market and movies under the stars

Some events are family friendly; some are for age 21 and up

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

An audience member dances with a stilt walker June 10, 2016, during the New Orleans North celebration in downtown Joliet. This year's celebration will be from 5 to 11 p.m. June 10, 2022, in downtown Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

1) Old Canal Days in Lockport will be held 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Features include a carnival on all four days, food and beverage vendors, cemetery tours and Bingo, live musical performances, a parade on Friday night, an artisan market on Saturday and Sunday, and fireworks at the festival’s close on Sunday. For information and a schedule of events, visit oldcanaldays.com.

2) The 11th Annual New Orleans North, Mardi Gras-style event will be from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday in downtown Joliet. Enjoy bands, beer tents, food, street performers and The Art Movement in Joliet. A percentage of proceeds will support local charities. Age 21 and up. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the event. Buy tickets online until 5 p.m. Thursday at jolietchamber.com.

3) Watch the movie “Encanto” (PG) on a 20-foot inflatable screen at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Settlers’ Park in downtown Plainfield, near the intersection of Lockport Street and Van Dyke Road. Terraced seating, concessions available; attendees encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray. Subject to change if inclement weather is forecast. For updates and information, visitplainfieldil.gov.

4) Shorewood BBQ and Brews will be held noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Towne Center Park, 1 Towne Center Blvd. in Shorewood. Entertainment by Crook County Blues Band. Also, local breweries and barbecue. Bring blankets and chairs. Free admission. For more information, visit vil.shorewood.il.us.

5) A farmers market of locally grown produce will be held in the parking lot of the Plainfield Public Library District from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The library is located at 15025 S Illinois St. in Plainfield. For information, visitplainfieldil.gov.

