5 Things to do in Will County: Plenty of live music all weekend long

1) The 48th season of Concerts on the Hill opens Thursday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre. Featured entertainment includes the Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Joliet American Legion Band. The concert is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the park: 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. Bring blankets and chairs for hill seating. Concessions and cash bar available. Picnic baskets welcomed. No alcohol. Free parking. For more information, visit bicentennialpark.org or call 815-724-3761.

2) Come out to Dellwood Park in Lockport from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday for a Touch-A-Truck Event. A noise-free, sensory-friendly hour is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Free. For more information, visit lockportpark.org pr call 815-838-1183.

5 Things To Do

3) The 13th annual Wilmington All-Town Garage Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday throughout the city. Pick up maps at First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Kahler, Wilmington, the event’s sponsor. Lunch and bake sale available at the church from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday. For more information, call: 815-476-5474.

4) Enjoy live music on the at the 7th Heaven/Hillbilly Rockstarz Booze Bites and Band event, from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm, 17250 Weber Road, Lockport. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to assist with suicide awareness. Age 21 and up. For tickets and more information, visit app.gopassage.com/events/7thHeaven.

5) Come out to the Rialto Square Theatre at 5 p.m. Sunday for the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66′s 2nd Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The museum will induct Styx, Chuck Berry, Sam Cooke, Dan Fogelberg; The New Colony Six, Jim Peterik; Dennis DeYoung, John Records Landecker, WXRT-FM and Mercury Records. Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon will be for an induction presentation and performance in tribute to Gary Loizzo of American Breed and Pumpkin Studios. The Rialto Square Theatre is at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

