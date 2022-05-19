5 Things to do in Will County: art in the park, bird counts, touch-a-truck and wellness fair

1) “Shakespeare and Art in the Park” – ‘80s Style! will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. This year’s play is “As You Like It – Fer sure!” Bring chairs and blankets for outdoor seating. Concessions, cash bar and commemorative cup. Free Admission. Creative works will be on display and available for purchase one hour before the show and during intermission. The event will move indoors if there is inclement weather. Free parking. For information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org.

2) The Rialto Square Theatre will feature Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician Marty Stuart at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and comedian Scott “Carrot Top” Thompson at 8 p.m. Friday. The Rialto Square Theatre is at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

5 Things To Do

3) Four Rivers Big Day Bird Count: 7 to 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Count birds while spring migration is at its peak with a naturalist-led hike. Free, ages 12 or older. Registration required by Friday. To register, visit reconnectwithnature.org or call 815-722-9470.

4) Celebrate Public Works Week from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, at Romeoville Public Works, 615 Anderson Drive. Touch a variety of equipment such as snow plows, end loaders and grass mowers. Police, fire and Romeoville Emergency Management Agency will have equipment available to see. Kids’ activities, activity book and other giveaways.

5) 5K New Lenox Wellness Fair kicks off 9 a.m. Saturday with a 5K race. Other features from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. include small and free fitness classes afterward in the New Lenox Commons, food trucks, kids’ activities that help promote wellness, art projects, yoga/meditation, a STEM truck and exercise activities. Proceeds benefit NAMI Will-Grundy. To register for the 5K and for information, visit bit.ly/5kNewLenox.

