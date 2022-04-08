April 08, 2022
University of St. Francis in Joliet hosting art sale April 13

A variety of student-produced artwork will be available.

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The University of St. Francis' art and design department will host an art fair and sale from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in its Marian Hall Abbey, located at 604 Taylor St. in Joliet. Admission is free. (Eric Ginnard)

Help University of St. Francis art students by coming out to USF’s Art Fair and Sale on April 13.

USF’s art and design department will host the event from noon to 5 p.m. in its Marian Hall Abbey at 604 Taylor St. in Joliet. Admission is free.

A variety of student-produced artwork will be available for sale, including drawings, paintings, stickers, clothing, jewelry and accessories. Proceeds will help students buy materials “to support advanced studies in art and design over the summer,” according to a news release from USF.

Attendees must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test dated within one week of the visit to campus, according to the release. Face masks are recommended but optional.

For information on the art fair and sale, email Michael “Chester” Alamo-Costello at mcostello@stfrancis.edu. For information on the USF art and design department, go to stfrancis.edu/art-design.