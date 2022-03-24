5 Things to Do in Will County: ChoralWinds, Beatles tribute, Christian comedy, concert

1) The ChoralWinds ensemble at Plainfield South High School will host a free concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the school’s auditorium, 7800 W. Caton Farm Road. ChoralWinds includes members of the PSHS concert choir and wind ensemble and will premiere two pieces at the concert. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” includes text from the Maya Angelou’s poem. Ken Myers, grandfather of two PSHS band alumni members, Michael (class of 2019) and Brian Endres (class of 2016). PSHS commissioned “Working Together” to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the school’s opening. The piece was written by James Stephenson.

2) The Rialto Square Theatre will host “RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles” at 8 p.m. Thursday. “RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome,” according to the Rialto website. The show will also include LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content. The Rialto Square Theatre is located at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

5 Things To Do

3) The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host a Woodcock Walk for Families from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Center. The events begin with an informational session before taking a hike to try and catch a glimpse of the male “performing his theatrical ‘sky dance’ to woo a mate,” a news release for the district said. The all-age event is free. Register by Thursday at reconnectwithnature.org or call 815-722-9470.

4) Well Versed Comedy, an improv troupe comprised of Christian performers, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Community Church in Shorewood. Proceeds will benefit Royal Family Kids Camp, a summer camp and mentoring program for children in foster care. Ticket are $20. For tickets, visit rfkfundraisers.wellversedcomedy.com.

5) First Presbyterian Church in Joliet will host a free concert on Sunday featuring Water Within. Fellowship and refreshments will be at 4 p.m. The concert begins at 4:30 p.m. A meet and greet will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The church is located at 805 Western Ave in Joliet. Free will donations accepted for emergency support in Ukraine as well as nonperishables for the church’s mico pantry. For information, visit firstpresjoliet.org.