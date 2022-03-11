5 Things to do in Will County: Nature walks, Irish parade, Route 66 band

1) Come out to the Fish & Hook Sport Show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lockport VFW Post 5788, located at 1026 E. 9th St. in Lockport. Features include seminars, deals on fishing gear and live auction. General admission is $6. Also $50 for seniors and $8 per familyi. Kids 10 years and younger are free. One dollar from every ticket is donated to take a veteran fishing. For more information, visit fishandhook.net.

2) Register by Thursday for the St. PAW-trick’s Day, which will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lower Rock Run Preserve – McClintock Road Access in Joliet. Dress up your dog in green attire and see which dog will discover a pot of gold. A 2022 dog park permit is required for all dogs attending the event. Permits will be available for purchase. The event is free and for all ages. Register at reconnectwithnature.org or call 815-727-8700.

3) The “Women in the Woods Hike” will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Join women to celebrate women’s role in nature and learn about historical women during the 2-mile hike. Free, all ages. Register by Friday at reconnectwithnature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.

4) The Route 66 Band will play in the bar at the Harry E. Anderson VFW Post 9545 from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. The five-piece band will play 1950s and 1960s rock and some classic country. No cover charge. Age 21 and up. The Harry E. Anderson VFW Post 9545 is located at 323 Old Hickory Road in New Lenox. For more information, visit vfwpost9545.org.

5) Plainfield’s Annual Hometown Irish Parade is set for a comeback will step off at 1 p.m. Sunday. The procession will feature bands, community groups and performance art. Downtown restaurants, taverns and other businesses will be open, too. For more information, visit plainfieldirishparade.com

