The top 10 pizza places in Will County

Cemeno's Pizza in Joliet was named the best thin crust pizza places in Will County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Cemeno's Pizza Facebook page)

Looking to grab a slice of pizza? Our readers have some recommendations. Here are the top 10 places to grab your slice of pizza in Will County.

Address: 1630 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435

Phone: 815-254-2500

Hours: Monday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Tuesday - 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Wednesday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., Friday 11:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Cemenos Pizza, Twitter - @cemenos_pizza

Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza in Plainfield was named one of the best thin crust pizza places in Will County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza Facebook page)

Address: 15412 IL-59, Plainfield, IL 60544

Phone: 815-267-6155

Hours: Monday - CLOSED, Tuesday - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Wednesday - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Thursday - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday - 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday - 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Big Pauly’s Wood Fired Pizza, Twitter - @BigPaulysWFP, Instagram - Big Pauly’s wood Fired Pizza

Lou Malnati's in Joliet was named the best deep dish pizza places in Will County by readers in 2021. (Photo by Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Facebook page)

Address: 1528 Route 59 Joliet, IL 60435. Multiple locations. Click here to search list of locations for hours and contact information.

Phone: 815-254-6200

Hours: Monday - Thursday 4 p.m. -9 p.m. Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Lou Malnati’s, Twitter - @LouMalnatis, Instagram - loumalnatis, YouTube - Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Aurelio's Pizza in Joliet was named one of the best thin crust pizza places in Will County by our readers in 2021. (Photo from Aurelio's Pizza Facebook page)

Address: 3101 W. Jefferson Joliet, IL 60435. Click here to see list of locations, hours and contact information.

Phone: 815-741-1400

Hours: Monday - Wednesday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Thursday - Friday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m, Saturday 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday: 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Aurelio’s Pizza Joliet, Twitter - @AureliosPizza

Maurie's Table Pizza & Pub was named one of the best deep dish pizza places in Will County in 2021 by readers. (Photo from Maurie's Table Pizza & Pub Facebook page)

Address: 2360 Glenwood Ave Joliet , IL 60435

Phone: 815-744-2619

Hours: Monday CLOSED, Tuesday 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Wednesday 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Thursday 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Friday 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Saturday 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., Sunday 3:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Maurie’s Table Pizza & Pub

Giordano's in Plainfield was named one of the best deep dish pizza places in Will County in 2021 by readers. (Photo from Giordano's Facebook page)

Address: 2344 S Route 59 Plainfield, IL 60586. Click here to see list of locations.

Phone: 815-609-5900

Hours: Monday - Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Giordano’s Pizza Plainfield, IL, Twitter - @GiordanosPizza, Instagram - Giordano’s Pizza

Big Chill & Grill was listed in the top 10 best pizza places in Will County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Big Chill & Grill Facebook page)

Address: 623 Wilcox St, Joliet, IL 60435

Phone: 815-722-0355

Hours: Delivery Monday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Pick up Monday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday Closed.

Social Media: Facebook - The Big Chill & Grill

Maciano’s Pizza & Pastaria in Shorewood was listed in the top 10 pizza places in Will County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Maciano’s Pizza & Pastaria Facebook page)

Address: 850 Brook Forest Ave Shorewood, IL 60431

Phone: 815-773-0800

Hours: Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Maciano’s Pizza & Pastaria, Twitter - @MacianosPizza

Top Fuel Saloon

Top Fuel Saloon was listed in the top 10 pizza places in Will County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Top Fuel Saloon Facebook page)

Address: 275 South Hickory Braidwood, Illinois

Phone: 815-458-3000

Hours: Monday 11:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m., Tuesday - 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.. Wednesday - 12:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m./11:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m., Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m., Friday 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m., Saturday 12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m./11:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Top Fuel Saloon, Twitter - @TopFuelSaloon, Instagram - Top Fuel Saloon

Vita Bella Pizza was listed in the top 10 pizza places in Will County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Vita Bella Pizza Facebook page)

Address: 12443 S. Rt. 59 Plainfield, IL 60585. Another location in South Plainfield/Joliet area at 2215 S. Route 59 Plainfield, IL 60586

Phone: 815-609-3939

Hours: Sunday - Thursday: 11:00 a.m. — 10:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. — 11:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Vita Bella Pizza