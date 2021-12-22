5 Things to do in Will County: story walks, holiday lights, kids crafts and ‘owl prowl’

1) Take a “Winter (Indoor) Storywalk” anytime between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at either branch of the Joliet Public Library. Pages from a wintery picture book are posted on the windows at each building. The Black Road branch is located at 3395 Black Road in Joliet. The Ottawa Street branch is located at 150 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For information, call 815-740-2660 or visit jolietlibrary.org.

2) Come out to SkooterBELLS at 8 p.m. Thursday at Skooters RoadHouse, located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Shorewood. Features include a “Four Hour Premium Bar,” “Delicious Apps Buffet” and an ugly sweather content. Also bring an unwrapped gift for the Kkooters Christmas tree. All gifts will be donated to Toys for Tots. For event tickets, visit nightout.com/events/skooterbells/tickets.

3) Take a drive around Joliet (or explore a new neighborhood) and view all of the holiday lights and decorations by using the map at joliet.gov/holidaylights. If you’d like to show off your outdoor holiday decor, submission guidelines are available at the same link.

4) Learn all about owls at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Holiday Owl Prowl.” The event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete. Learn which owls can be found in Illinois. Enjoy a guided hike on the trail to listen for owls. Dress for the weather. Free, ages 18 or older. Register by Dec. 23 at reconnectwithnature.org or call 708-946-2216.

5) Stave off holiday vacation boredom by reserving a craft for your child (ages 3 to 10) on Monday at the New Lenox Public Library. The library will provide all the materials to make a penguin thermometer magnet. Crafts are available while supplies last and are usually claimed within two hours. Crafts are available at 10 a.m and must be picked up by 8 p.m. For information, call 815-485-2605 or visit newlenoxlibrary.org.

