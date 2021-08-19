Check out fun and books at a Will County library this weekend

Welcome to The Herald-News’ Will County Inside/Outside Guide. Each week, Features Editor Denise M. Baran-Unland (@Denise_Unland61) highlights a few ideas for you to enjoy your weekend (and beyond) in Will County.

And welcome again to my monthly library picks. Libraries offer more than just great resources and books. They are also home to a wide variety of typically free events.

Here are some good ones to check out this weekend.

Chair Yoga

WHEN: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday

WHERE: Three Rivers Public Library District

COST & INFO: Certified yoga therapist Linda Karl will teach this virtual class. All ages. No experience necessary. To register, visit trpld.org.

Comic Book Inking Basics

WHEN: All day Friday to Sept. 2

WHERE: Fountaindale Public Library District

COST & INFO: Learn how to start inking your own comics through this demonstration of a few basic techniques using felt tip and dip pens. Grade six through adult. For more information, including supply list and link to YouTube event, visit fountaindale.org.

Let’s Get Crafty!

WHEN: 3 to 4 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Shorewood-Troy Library, 650 Deerwood Drive, Shorewood,

COST & INFO Learn how to construct hands-on creations. Ages 5 to 8. Registration for this in-person event closes 12 hours before the program begins. To register and for more information, call 815-725-1715 or visit shorewoodtroylibrary.org.

Take & Make Refreshing Drinks: Tamarind Juice

WHEN: Pick up kits to make the drink starting at 10 a.m. Saturday

WHERE: All three branches of the White Oak Library District: 20670 Kubinski Drive, Crest Hill; 121 E. 8th St., Lockport; and 201 W. Normantown Road, Romeoville.

COST AND INFO: Learn about the background of this drink by visiting whiteoaklibrary.org.

Mr. Steve Pie in the Face

WHEN: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Manhattan-Elwood Public Library District, 240 Whitson St., Manhattan

COST AND INFO: Mr. Steve will try just about anything to get kids to read. Winner of the raffle gets first shot at “pieing” Mr. Steve in the face. All participants must wear facemasks. For more information, call 815-478-3987 or visit mpld.org.

The Crossroads of Cause & Coincidence -Illinois State 66 & the Mother Road

WHEN: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Joliet Public Library

COST & INFO: Only in Illinois does IL66 +US66=126. In this program, discover the origins of this interesting math and see how people traveling from Chicago to St. Louis might have mistakenly ended up in Yorkville. Discover how solving this confusion caused state officials to reuse another route number from a different part of Illinois. This event is online. Register at jolietlibrary.org.

Thoughts? Drop me a line at dunland@shawmedia.com.