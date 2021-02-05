LocalLit book spotlight: ‘WereWoof’ by Norm Cowie

Last weekend, I read “Mooned” by Norm Cowie and then reviewed it in the LocalLit newsletter earlier this week.

This weekend I’m planning to tackle Norm Cowie’s other werewolf book: “WereWoof.”

Noting the character names, “WereWoof” also sounds like it may be a sequel to “Fang Face,” also by Cowie. “Fang Face” is a light, young adult novel about a teen girl who’s slowly turning into a vampire. I read and reviewed that book a couple years ago, so a sequel sounds like fun.

Here is “WereWoof’s Amazon description: “When their friend Erin is taken by vampires, Trug and his friends strike an uneasy truce with a pack of werewolves to find the pointy tooth villains and save her. Everything unravels when the werewolves betray them, Nevin and Trug are converted into weredogs and their bat goes missing.

“Now the two weredogs have to use their newfound powers of Kibbles and Bits to battle turncoat werewolves and bloodsucking demons without the benefit of opposable thumbs.”

I had really liked “Mooned” for its deep character development and almost philosophical musings into what it means to be human.

Will I like “WereWoof” as much?

I’ll let you know next week.

Know more about LocalLit

Each week LocalLit will deliver an original short and family-friendly story (or a book review) by a local author to the newsletter’s subscribers.

Authors with a connection to our readership area may submit. Submission does not guarantee acceptance.

Contact Denise M. Baran-Unland at 815-280-4122 or dunland@shawmedia.com.