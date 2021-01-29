Weather outside frightful? Will County offers activities so delightful

Welcome to The Herald-News’ Will County Inside/Outside Guide. Each week, Features Editor Denise M. Baran-Unland (@Denise_Unland61) highlights a few ideas for you to enjoy your weekend in Will County.

More snow is expected in Will County this weekend, just in time for the county to be opening up a bit.

But even if you’re stuck inside, fun options are just a click of the mouse away.

Sure, some are virtual events. But some will exercise your creativity.

Here my picks:

Groundhogs

ZOOM WEBINAR – WonderKids: Groundhogs, 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, online. Free, ages 2-5.

Calling all families with preschoolers! Join the Forest Preserve District of Will County for a virtual circle time designed for your little one. We will explore groundhogs for upcoming Groundhog’s Day! This Zoom program is complete with tons of groundhog facts, singing, a story time and a craft that you can easily do at home.

Registration is available via the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Call 815-886-1467.

The pandemic and Muslim-American community

GainPeace and Al Aqsa Community Center of Plainfield, IL are holding a virtual open house from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 31 to discuss how the Muslim-American community adapted its religious practices and services to the challenges of the pandemic and other trying events.

Sabeel Ahmed, director of GainPeace, Shaykh Zaid Khan, Al Aqsa Community Center religious director and Imam Charles Muhammad, member of Al Aqsa Community Center and board trustee for the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago will share their reflections of this very difficult year – as will speakers from other faith-based organizations.

Topics include prophetic ways to deal with challenges, commonalities among different faiths, attributes of community leaders and how Muslim-Americans adapted and adjusted their services to respond to the pandemic.

Tune in live at Live on Facebook: fb.me/aqsa.cc1 and YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/aqsaYT

Kids: showcase your artwork

Illinois children can showcase their artistic talents and consider the importance of art in our lives, thanks to a statewide art contest sponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education.

The theme of the contest is “Art Surrounds Us.” Illinois students from kindergarten through high school can let their imaginations run wild to create original works of art reflecting what the theme means to them.

Judging will occur across four levels: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. In each level a winner and three runners-up will be selected, and one piece will be selected as “Best in Show.”

The 16 top designs will be displayed by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, and a single winner will be used as a poster sent to all schools during Illinois Arts Education Week, March 15 to March 19, 2021.

Artwork may be submitted now through Feb. 12. The winners will be announced in conjunction with Illinois Arts Education Week. The winner of “Best in Show” will also be recognized at an ISBE Board meeting and a framed copy of their work will hang in the Board office.

Submissions must be 11 inches by 14 inches and two dimensional. They cannot feature copyrighted characters or images. More details bit.ly/ALPLM-ArtContest.

Adults: Showcase your music:

How will you remember 2020? Express yourself through music and the spoken word and join JJC’s “Reflections of Resilience” event. This will be a concert for the community, by the community.

JJC’s “Reflections of Resilience” virtual concert calls upon community members to submit auditions for consideration in the April 22 premiere at 6 p.m. Auditions must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 14 for consideration. Performances will serve as a reflection on the year 2020; the challenges that it brought, but also the resilience that it instilled.

For more information, visit jjc.edu/reflections.

Grab and Go Lockers at Plainfield Library

The Plainfield Public Library District has installed Grab & Go Lockers in northeast Plainfield to allow patrons easier access to library materials.

The units are accessible 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for pickup of library materials.

The library has partnered with Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 to place the lockers outside entrance P on the east side of Plainfield East High School, 12001 Naperville Road.

The lockers include a thermostatically controlled temperature management system, which means the unit can be located outdoors for 24/7 access and library items will remain safe no matter the weather.

Here’s how to use them: plainfieldpubliclibrary.org/grab-go-lockers.

Thoughts? Drop me a line at dunland@shawmedia.com.