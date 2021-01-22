D. 202 in Plainfield fostering literacy in 2 ways

Andrea Schaal, district-wide reading specialist for student services, created the Patriot Readers program for second and fifth grade students at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Plainfield. This program gives students extra reading time with staff members who volunteer their time with the students. (Photo provided)

Even with remote learning, District 202 in Plainfield continues to offer opportunities for students to improve their reading skills while enjoying human connections.

Two programs that foster both are Thomas Jefferson Elementary School Patriot Readers and the 2021 middle school Battle of the Books competition, which goes virtual this year.

Andrea Schaal, district-wide reading specialist for student services, created the Thomas Jefferson Elementary School Patriot Readers program this year for second and fifth grade students at Thomas Jefferson.

During non-COVID years, students receiving extra reading help from volunteers when they are physically inside the school building.

Since that is currently not possible, school staff have stepped into that volunteer role, remotely, through the Patriot Readers program.

To participate, students simply select grade-appropriate book from an online library and then read the book to the support staff member virtually during school hours, Schaal said in the release.

“Kids aren’t working with certified teachers,” Schaal said in a news release from District 202. “This is simply an opportunity for students to enjoy reading,”

Still, the staff members do provide encouragement, and they know how to help kids if they stumble on a difficult word. This helps build success in struggling readers, Schaal said in the release.

Another advantage with this program is that students will have contact with a caring adult. Opportunities for developing connections with others and nurturing positive relationships with other adults is diminished during remote learning, she said in the release.

Staff are enjoying the program, too.

“It’s been so rewarding listening to the students read and recognizing their growth,” Tracy Luna, a Thomas Jefferson lunch supervisor who has volunteered for the program, said. “Sharing this important time in their day has been so amazing.”

In addition student teams from all seven District 2020 schools are participating in the 2021 middle school Battle of the Books competition, which tests teams’ knowledge about a set list of books at their home school.

The competition will be held virtually this year using Zoom and Google Forms due to the pandemic. The media center specialist and assistant at each school organizes the competition.

The winning team from each school advances to the district-wide competition, held at the school of the previous year’s winner during non-COVID years.

Typically each school is represented by a different color. But this year, teams will wear the same color – gray – to represent their solidarity, Aggie Valenti-Ferris, media specialist at Indian Trail Middle School, said in a news release from District 202.

A Battle of the Books T-shirt was designed by Ira Jones Middle School sixth-grader Charlotte McManaman, who selected the color, too. Valenti-Ferris feels emphasizing student engagement is especially important this year.

Ira Jones Middle School sixth-grader Charlotte McManaman designed this year's Battle of the Books T-shirt. (Photo provided)

“Our students are spending so much time in front of their screens right now,” Valenti-Ferris said in the news release. “Engaging students in reading and encouraging reading for pleasure is one of the most important things we can do to support student literacy and engagement.”