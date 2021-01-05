Illinois State Police participate in Operation Santa

The Illinois State Police recently participated in the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation “Operation Santa” program.

This program, which is funded by Walmart, provides food, gifts and holiday cheer to local families in need of assistance.

Here’s how the program works: Each person in the family provides a “wish list” of desired items. Families receive gifts along with food for a holiday dinner.

Although this program typically takes place in school schools, “Operation Santa” was held as a drive-thru event this year due to the pandemic.

ISP held two events last month. The first was on Dec. 22 at its Lockport location. The second was held the following day at the Cicero Fairgrounds.

The volunteers who distributed the gifts to the 36 participating families were members of the Illinois State Police, the Cicero Police Department and Rush-Copley Medical Group.