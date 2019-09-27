Woman, 19, charged with murder in death of Joliet man

A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on Joliet’s east side in March.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Tatiyana M. Brown, of the 7920 block of Woodlyn Drive in Woodridge, was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the death of Dimitri Allen, 26, who was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in a yard in the 1100 block of Cutter Avenue on March 25.

The criminal complaint alleges that while Brown was committing robbery, she shot Allen.

“The arrest of Brown was due to the hard work and determination of the detectives working the case,” Joliet police Sgt. Christopher Botzum said.

Botzum said the investigation of Allen’s death is still ongoing.

“The detectives are actively investigating other individuals who may have also been involved,” he said.

Officers responded about noon March 25 to the area of Cutter Avenue and Ada Street for a report of shots fired, police said.

Allen was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where he was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m., according to the Will County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy revealed Allen died of the single gunshot wound, the office said.

Brown is in jail on a $1 million bond.

Will County Judge Fred Harvey signed the warrant for her arrest Sept. 20. On the same day, Harvey issued an order to keep the criminal case under seal.

Anyone with information on Allen's murder is encouraged to contact detective Don McKinney at 815-724-3385 or the investigation unit at 815-724-3020.

Tipsters can also provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.