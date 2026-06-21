Newsweek recognizes Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox for the 2nd time in 2026

Silver Cross Hospital building in New Lenox (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Newsweek recently named Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Care 2026.

Silver Cross is one of only 13 Illinois hospitals to earn a place on Newsweek’s orthopedics ranking.

In February, Silver Cross Hospital received Newsweek’s All-Time Champion title.

Also in 2026, Silver Cross appeared in Newsweek’s annual rankings for the eighth consecutive year and was recognized for infection prevention and patient experience.

In 2025, Silver Cross Hospital’s orthopedics program earned accolades as a high-performing hospital for hip and knee replacement from U.S. News & World Report.

Silver Cross also recently earned

• A 5-star rating (highest available) from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

• A third consecutive 3-star rating (also the highest available) from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons for excellence in coronary artery bypass graft surgery

• Recognition as a 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital as well as a spot on Forbes’ inaugural Top Hospitals list

• No. 1 ranking in Illinois for surgical care by Healthgrades for two years running

For more information, visit silvercross.org.