Silver Cross Hospital receives top rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently awarded Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox its 5-Star rating.

The award was announced May 13, by medicare.gov/care-compare, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital.

Silver Cross is the only hospital in Will and Grundy counties to earn the highest honor.

A Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services 5-Star rating is the highest possible score that CMS assigns to hospitals. This places Silver Cross among the top 12% of all eligible hospitals in the United States.

The national average is three out of five stars.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publicly launched this ratings system in 2016. It publishes these ratings so consumers can compare nearly 4,000 hospitals nationwide regarding safety, quality and patient experiences.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services based its summary rating “on a cumulative score of dozens of measures across five different areas, including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care,” according to the release.

Silver Cross performed well above the national average in each category, especially safety of care, mortality and patient experience.

Silver Cross Hospital has also received 22 Straight A’s for Safety by the Leapfrog Group; a 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award; nine times as a Newsweek World’s Best Hospital; 11 times as one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals; No. 1 in Surgical Care Excellence in Illinois, two years running by Healthgrades; and a U.S. News & World Report Best Regional Hospital.

For more information, visit silvercross.org